Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of August 03

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Autocar, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V501000 Make Model Model Years AUTOCAR E-ACTT 2023–2027

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V493000 Make Model Model Years GENESIS G80 2027

Grand Design RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V492000 Make Model Model Years GRAND DESIGN IMAGINE 2027

Grand Design RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V491000 Make Model Model Years GRAND DESIGN LINEAGE 2026–2027

Grand Design RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V490000 Make Model Model Years GRAND DESIGN IMAGINE 2026