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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of August 03

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - 2027 Hyundai Genesis

Hyundai, Grand Design RV, and Autocar are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Autocar, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V501000

Issue: Antilock Braking System May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
AUTOCARE-ACTT2023–2027

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V493000

Issue: Improperly Secured Ignition Coil Ground Bolt

MakeModelModel Years
GENESISG802027

Grand Design RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V492000

Issue: Incorrect Breaker May Allow Conductor to Overheat

MakeModelModel Years
GRAND DESIGNIMAGINE2027

Grand Design RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V491000

Issue: Incorrect Tire Pressure Information on Label/FMVSS 120

MakeModelModel Years
GRAND DESIGNLINEAGE2026–2027

Grand Design RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V490000

Issue: Incorrectly Secured 120V Outlet May Contact Wiring

MakeModelModel Years
GRAND DESIGNIMAGINE2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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