Ukrop’s recalls six prepared foods over possible aluminum fragments

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is recalling six prepared-food products that may contain small pieces of aluminum from baking pans.

The recall covers certain baked spaghetti, chicken cobbler, and bread pudding products sold primarily in Virginia, North Carolina, and West Virginia, with one product also distributed in Kentucky.

No injuries have been reported, but consumers should not eat the recalled products and may return them for a full refund.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is recalling six prepared-food products because they may contain small slivers of aluminum, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it discovered a small piece of aluminum during a routine review of a baking pan used to prepare the products. A similar metal fragment was also found in a chicken cobbler product.

No injuries had been reported when the recall was announced. However, foreign objects in food can cause cuts or other injuries to the mouth, throat, or digestive tract.

The baking-pan supplier has been notified and is taking steps to remove potentially affected lots of pans from distribution, Ukrop’s said.

Which Ukrop’s products are recalled?

The recall covers the following products:

Baked Spaghetti, 14.8 ounces, UPC 72251528211, with “Best By” dates from July 8 through Aug. 5, 2026

Baked Spaghetti – Bulk, 62.4 ounces, UPC 72251529211, with “Best By” dates from July 8 through Aug. 5, 2026

Chicken Cobbler, 11.6 ounces, UPC 72251528457, with “Best By” dates from July 8 through Aug. 5, 2026

Chicken Cobbler – Bulk, 48 ounces, UPC 72251529457, with “Best By” dates from July 8 through Aug. 5, 2026

Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce, 13.8 ounces, UPC 72251528044, with “Best By” dates from July 6 through Aug. 3, 2026

Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce – Kit, 4 pounds, UPC 72251591732, with “Best By” dates from July 6 through Aug. 3, 2026

The products were made at Ukrop’s Kitchen between July 1 and July 30, 2026.

Where the recalled foods were sold

Distribution varied by product. The recalled foods were sold through retailers in Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Stores receiving one or more of the products included Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Publix, Wegmans, Libbie Market, Ukrop’s Market Hall, The Market at 25th Street, and military retail locations.

Not every product was sold at every retailer or in every listed state. Consumers should use the product name, UPC, and “Best By” date to determine whether a purchase is included in the recall.

Retail locations have been notified and are removing the affected products from their shelves, according to the company.

What consumers should do

Consumers should not eat any recalled product, even if it appears normal and no metal is visible. The food should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.