Chick-fil-A data breach: What customers should do now

Cybercriminals used stolen passwords to access some Chick-fil-A customer accounts in a credential stuffing attack, highlighting the risks of reusing the same password across multiple accounts.

Changing your Chick-fil-A password is just the first step. Experts recommend updating any other accounts that use the same password, especially email, banking, and shopping accounts.

Simple security habits can help prevent future attacks, including using unique passwords, enabling multifactor authentication, watching for phishing scams, and considering a password manager or passkeys.

If you have a Chick-fil-A account, now is a good time to take a few minutes to check it. The restaurant chain recently disclosed that attackers gained access to some customer accounts by using stolen login credentials that had already been exposed in previous data breaches — a tactic known as credential stuffing.

While the breach affected only some accounts, cybersecurity experts say it's an important reminder that reusing passwords can put more than one account at risk. If you use the same password for multiple websites or apps, changing your Chick-fil-A password may be only the first step.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Gary Orenstein, Chief Customer Officer at Bitwarden to learn more about these types of cyberattacks and how consumers can protect themselves moving forward.

What is credential stuffing?

Scammers used a process known as credential stuffing in the recent Chick-fil-A data breach. Orenstein broke down exactly what it is and why it works.

“Credential stuffing is an automated account takeover technique in which attackers test lists of stolen email addresses and passwords against unrelated websites and apps,” he said. “It succeeds because many consumers reuse passwords across multiple accounts. If a password exposed through another source was also used for a Chick-fil-A One account, an attacker could potentially log in without exploiting a vulnerability in Chick-fil-A’s systems.”

Orenstein explained that this method is so successful because even a small success rate can be valuable because automated tools can test enormous volumes of compromised credentials.

“Loyalty accounts can be attractive targets because stored credits, rewards, and QR codes may have immediate value,” he said. “Contact information and partial payment-card details can also support phishing, account resale, and other forms of fraud.”

Protecting your accounts now

If you were involved in the data breach, the first course of action should be resetting your Chick-fil-A password as soon as possible. However, Orenstein also had some other tips for consumers.

Identify every account where they reused the same or a similar password. Replace it with a strong, unique password. Primary email accounts deserve immediate attention because it controls password resets, security notifications, and account recovery for other services.

Review active sessions and recovery settings. Sign out of unfamiliar devices and enable multifactor authentication (MFA) or a passkey whenever available.

Secure any banking, credit card, payment, or investment accounts that used the same credentials or a variation of the compromised password. Review recent transactions, enable account alerts, and contact the financial institution immediately if there is evidence of unauthorized activity.

Be cautious of unexpected emails or text messages about the incident. Access accounts through the official app or website rather than links in those messages.

Stop reusing passwords altogether. A password manager can generate and store a strong, unique password for every account, preventing credentials compromised through one service from unlocking others.

Future prevention tips

In addition to helping mitigate any potential issues from this data breach, Orenstein shared tips for consumers to start implementing to help prevent a future issue.