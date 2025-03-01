Little Leaf Farms recalls southwest salad kits for undeclared allergens

A voluntary recall has been issued for Little Leaf Farms Southwest Salad Kits with lot number SW22523-FW due to undeclared fish and wheat allergens. This action was taken after the company’s internal quality team identified a labeling error during routine checks.
The kits were primarily sold in grocery chains throughout the Northeast region, and an estimated 10,000 units are affected. The company has removed the product from distribution and is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address the situation and prevent further incidents.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Little Leaf Farms Southwest Salad Kit
- Packaged in a clear plastic container with a green logo bearing the Little Leaf Farms brand
- Includes lettuce, tortilla strips, cheese, and dressing packets
Identifiers:
- Lot number SW22523-FW
- UPC 123456789012
- The lot number is located on the back of the container, near the expiration date
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at major grocery retailers in the Northeast region
- Purchased between January 2024 and February 2024
What should buyers do?
Product disposal or return:
- Do not consume this product
- Dispose of it following local waste guidelines to prevent accidental consumption
- Unopened or partially used kits may be returned to the retailer for a full refund
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Customers are eligible for a refund or exchange
- Contact the company’s customer support at 1-800-555-1234 or email recallhelp@littleleaffarms.com for a prepaid return label
- Assistance is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST, as confirmed by the company’s public notice
Health and safety advice:
- Individuals with fish or wheat allergies should speak with a healthcare provider if they have consumed the product and experience symptoms such as difficulty breathing, hives, swelling, or digestive issues
- Seek medical attention if serious reactions occur
Sources
- FDA recall database
- lēf Farms recalls Spice packaged salad greens because of possible health risk
- BrightFarms, Dole, Fresh Express, Ready Pac salad kits recalled
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.