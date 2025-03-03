Kia recalls 1,243 EV9 SUVs for potential power loss due to rear motor defect

A recall has been announced for certain 2025 Kia EV9 vehicles due to a potential manufacturing defect in the rear gear drive unit (GDU) motor shaft. This is a voluntary recall in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The problem was identified through internal assessments indicating that the rear GDU motor shaft welding may be faulty, potentially leading to a sudden loss of drive power. The affected vehicles were distributed across Kia dealerships in various regions of the United States. Approximately 1,243 units are believed to be involved.
Kia is working with regulatory agencies to address this matter by inspecting and replacing the faulty component at no cost to owners.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- 2025 Kia EV9
- All-electric SUV featuring Kia’s identifiable badges and styling elements
Identifiers:
- Model year: 2025
- Manufacturing dates: July 31, 2023 to February 22, 2024
- Kia recall number: SC334
- The date of manufacture can be found on the vehicle’s driver-side door jamb label
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold through Kia dealerships across the United States
- Offered during the period from July 31, 2023 to February 22, 2024
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Owners are advised not to ignore any unusual driving issues, such as unexpected power loss
- If serious concerns arise, contact a Kia dealer before driving further
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Kia dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the rear GDU free of charge
- Consumers can call Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 (Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST) to inquire about arranging service appointments or to request additional instructions
Health and safety advice:
- A sudden loss of drive power could increase crash risk
- Seek professional medical help if an incident occurs and injuries are sustained
Sources
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.