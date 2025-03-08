Jayco recalls 2025 Eagle HT fifth wheels for incorrect axle weight label

A recall has been issued for 2025 Jayco Eagle HT fifth wheels due to incorrect information on the vehicle certification label. This action has been coordinated with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue involves an inaccurate Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) noted on the label, which does not meet the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567. Internal reviews led to the discovery of this labeling error.
Approximately 49 units are estimated to be affected, and they were distributed nationwide through authorized Jayco dealers. The company has taken action to correct the labeling by contacting owners and arranging for proper remediation.
What to look for?
Product name and description
- Product Name and Variations: 2025 Jayco Eagle HT fifth wheels
- Physical Characteristics: These fifth wheels typically feature Jayco’s logo and branding on the exterior. Packaging details (e.g., model documentation) accompany the vehicle purchase.
Identifiers
- Label Information: The certification label is located on the driver’s side front corner of the fifth wheel
- Incorrect GAWR Noted: The inaccurate value is printed on this label
- Jayco Recall Number: 9901613
- NHTSA Campaign Number: 25V-042
Affected purchase locations and dates
- Purchase Locations: Sold through authorized Jayco dealerships across the United States
- Timeframe: Distributed to consumers within the 2025 model year release period
What should buyers do?
Disposal or return
- These vehicles should not be disposed of. Owners are encouraged to contact Jayco or return to a dealer for corrective labeling
- No hazardous materials are involved, so there is no need for special disposal methods
Refunds, replacements, or repairs
- Remedial Label Replacement: Jayco will provide an updated certification label at no charge
- Contact Information: Call Jayco customer service at (800) 283-8267
- Customer Service Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST
- How to Proceed: Owners can request a corrected label to be mailed or schedule a service appointment at an authorized dealer
Health and safety advice
An incorrect GAWR may lead to overloading the vehicle, which can increase the risk of accidents. Owners should check if they have experienced any handling issues or near-accidents. If personal injury or property damage has occurred, contact a medical or legal professional for guidance.
