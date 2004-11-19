Recalls in November 2004

November 19, 2004

General Motors says it will recall nearly 200,000 Saturn Ions to fix front lights and turn signals.

The company said the Ion's daytime running lights and the front turn signals could fail due to a loss of contact between the light bulb and the socket.

The recall includes 178,798 Ions in the United States and 18,513 in Canada for a total of 197,311. GM said it was aware of one non-injury accident that may have been related to the faulty lights.

GM will notify Saturn owners to bring their cars to a dealership to replace the bulbs in the daytime running lights and the turn signals. Dealers will also inspect and install a jumper kit for the lights if one is not present.

The recall is not expected to begin until Dec. 17, when parts will be available.