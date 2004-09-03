Recalls in March 2004

March 9, 2004

Tristar Products is recalling newer models of the Steam Buggy Deluxe. Hot water and steam can escape from the steam cleaners handle and inner hose, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

The firm has received about 20 reports of hot water and steam escaping from the steam cleaner, including eight reports of scald injuries to the hands and arms.

The recalled steam cleaner is blue plastic and measures about 12-inches long and 8-inches high. The 5.5-foot steam hose connects to the water reservoir and is sold with various cleaning attachments.

Prior Recall: In March 2002, the Steam Buggy Deluxe was recalled to repair the internal hose connection. This recall only includes the revised design steam buggys, and not the units in the earlier recall.

The units were sold by HSN LLP (Home Shopping Network) from June 2002 through September 2002 for about $129. Also, shipped as replacement units to consumers in the earlier recall between April and September 2002.

Consumers who experience a burst hose should stop using the steam cleaner and contact Tristar for information on how to return the product for a replacement or refund.

Consumer Contact: Call Tristar toll-free at (800) 649-2297 between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email the firm at help@productsontv.tv

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).