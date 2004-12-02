Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2004

Recalls in February 2004

Browse by year

2004

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    GE Security Carbon Monoxide Alarms Recalled

    February 12, 2004
    GE Security is recalling about 74,000 carbon monoxide alarms because they fail to detect carbon monoxide after 1 year of operation due to an internal software error. These CO alarms do not provide an end of life signal or other indication of inoperability, even if the test button is depressed.

    GE Security has received one report that the CO detector did not operate properly in the presence of CO. No injuries have been reported.

    These ESL SafeAir 240-COE Carbon Monoxide alarms are hard-wired and require professional installation. The white, rectangular units are about 6-inches long and 2.75-inches high. CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM and DO NOT PAINT are written on the front of the units. 240-Coe, SENTROL, (a former name of the company) and the date code are written on the back. The date code is a four-digit number ending with a T.

    The four digits denote the week and year of manufacture. For example, the date code 4500T refers to a unit that was manufactured in the 45th week of 2000. Only units with date codes 4500T (November 2000) through 3502T (August 2002) are included in the recall..

    The units were sold through distributors, dealers and installers of security systems nationwide from November 2000 through October 2003 for about $49.

    Consumers should contact their system installer or service provider to arrange for the free installation of a replacement CO alarm.

    Consumer Contact: Call GE Security, Inc. at (800) 648-7422 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or go to their Web site at www.ge-interlogix.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    GE Security Carbon Monoxide Alarms Recalled...

    GM Recalls Corvettes to Fix Steering Column Problem

    Third Big GM Recall in One Week

    February 10, 2004
    General Motors is recalling about 127,000 Chevrolet Corvettes to fix a problem with the electronic steering column. The company said the column can remain locked while the vehicle is bring driven, possibly leading to a loss of control.

    It's the third major GM recall in less than a week, a major blow to the company's claims of improved quality.

    The problem involves the electronic steering column lock, which prevents the steering wheel from being turned when the ignition is off. A safeguard cuts off fuel to the engine if the column does not unlock when the vehicle is started. But GM says that if an electronic control malfunctions, the fuel cut-off would not work and the vehicle could be driven with the steering wheel locked.

    There have been no complaints from consumers about the problem and no indication that it has actually occurred.

    The recall covers about 127,000 Corvettes from the 1997-2004 model years.

    Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in the second quarter and instructed to bring the Corvette to a Chevrolet dealer, who will fix the problem at no charge.

    The latest recall brings to 2.4 million the number of GM vehicles recalled in the last week. On Monday, it recalled 636,000 mid-sized SUVs to fix a problem that could cause short circuits in the windshield wiper.

    Last Friday, the company recalled about 1.8 million cars to fix an electrical defect that can cause fires in the steering column.

    GM Recalls Corvettes to Fix Steering Column Problem...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.