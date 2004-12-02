Recalls in February 2004

February 12, 2004

GE Security is recalling about 74,000 carbon monoxide alarms because they fail to detect carbon monoxide after 1 year of operation due to an internal software error. These CO alarms do not provide an end of life signal or other indication of inoperability, even if the test button is depressed.

GE Security has received one report that the CO detector did not operate properly in the presence of CO. No injuries have been reported.

These ESL SafeAir 240-COE Carbon Monoxide alarms are hard-wired and require professional installation. The white, rectangular units are about 6-inches long and 2.75-inches high. CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM and DO NOT PAINT are written on the front of the units. 240-Coe, SENTROL, (a former name of the company) and the date code are written on the back. The date code is a four-digit number ending with a T.

The four digits denote the week and year of manufacture. For example, the date code 4500T refers to a unit that was manufactured in the 45th week of 2000. Only units with date codes 4500T (November 2000) through 3502T (August 2002) are included in the recall..

The units were sold through distributors, dealers and installers of security systems nationwide from November 2000 through October 2003 for about $49.

Consumers should contact their system installer or service provider to arrange for the free installation of a replacement CO alarm.

Consumer Contact: Call GE Security, Inc. at (800) 648-7422 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or go to their Web site at www.ge-interlogix.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).