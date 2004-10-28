Recalls in October 2004

October 28, 2004

Polaris Industries is recalling the RANGER 4x4 utility vehicle. The lower steering shaft assembly may have a missing or misplaced weld that connects the steering wheel to the steering gear box assembly. If a weld is missing or misplaced, the lower steering shaft assembly could fail, causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle.

There have been 2 reports of the lower steering shaft assembly failing. No injuries have been reported.

All model year 2005 RANGER 4x4 Utility Vehicles with model number R05RD50AA are part of this recall. The model number is located on the upper right frame tube directly under the right side of the seat. The RANGER 4x4 Utility Vehicles have black seats with a green chassis. RANGER 4x4 is prominently displayed on the right and left side of the rear cargo box.

Polaris dealers sold these Utility Vehicles nationwide from June 2004 to September 2004 for about $8,899.

Free repair is offered. Contact your Polaris dealer to schedule an appointment to replace the steering shaft assembly. Polaris has notified consumers directly about this recall.

Consumer Contact: Call Polaris at (800) 765-2747 between 8 a.m. and 12 midnight ET everyday, or log on to the companys Web site at www.polarisindustries.com.

