Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2004

Recalls in October 2004

Browse by year

2004

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Polaris RANGER 4x4

    October 28, 2004
    Polaris Industries is recalling the RANGER 4x4 utility vehicle. The lower steering shaft assembly may have a missing or misplaced weld that connects the steering wheel to the steering gear box assembly. If a weld is missing or misplaced, the lower steering shaft assembly could fail, causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle.

    There have been 2 reports of the lower steering shaft assembly failing. No injuries have been reported.

    All model year 2005 RANGER 4x4 Utility Vehicles with model number R05RD50AA are part of this recall. The model number is located on the upper right frame tube directly under the right side of the seat. The RANGER 4x4 Utility Vehicles have black seats with a green chassis. RANGER 4x4 is prominently displayed on the right and left side of the rear cargo box.

    Polaris dealers sold these Utility Vehicles nationwide from June 2004 to September 2004 for about $8,899.

    Free repair is offered. Contact your Polaris dealer to schedule an appointment to replace the steering shaft assembly. Polaris has notified consumers directly about this recall.

    Consumer Contact: Call Polaris at (800) 765-2747 between 8 a.m. and 12 midnight ET everyday, or log on to the companys Web site at www.polarisindustries.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Polaris Industries is recalling the RANGER 4x4 utility vehicle. The lower steering shaft assembly may have a missing or misplaced connecting weld....

    Zippo Lighter Recall

    October 20, 2004
    Zippo is recalling more than 100,000 multi-purpose utility lighters. The lighters may spill fuel from the nozzle when first used, causing a potential fire hazard through a secondary source of ignition.

    There have been 27 reports that the butane fuel spills out of the nozzle when first used. There have been no reports that the product ignited or caused any injury.

    Description: The Zippo MPL (Multi-Purpose Lighter) uses refillable butane fuel, is child resistant, and measures 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. The utility lighter is finished in black metal or silver metal with a chrome nozzle. The black unit is packaged in a blister pack with black and red graphics and the silver unit is in a silver gift box. Only utility lighters with these date codes are recalled: G03, H03, I03, ZH03. The date code is on the black adjuster knob on the bottom of the lighter.

    The Zippo Multi-Purpose Lighters were sold at Lowes, Bed Bath & Beyond, select Yankee Candle stores, Barbeque Galore, Harrington and Hammacher Schlemmer Catalog, select Wal-Mart stores and other convenience, hardware and home, hearth and patio stores from October 2003 to September 1, 2004.

    Remedy: Free replacement multi-purpose lighter when consumer sends to the company the black adjuster knob from the bottom of the lighter.

    Consumer Contact: Consumers should visit www.zippomplrecall.com or call Zippo toll-free at (888) 670-2940 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to get the address to which the black adjuster knob must be sent.

    Return Procedures: Consumers who own the Zippo MPL (Multi-Purpose Lighter) with date codes G03, H03, I03, ZH03 should immediately stop using this product and remove the black adjuster knob with the date code. Pull the knob straight downward with your fingers or use pliers to remove the knob. Keep the knob to be returned to Zippo Manufacturing Company. Consumers should dispose of the lighter in a manner that is in compliance with state or local requirements. Do not incinerate or puncture the lighter. Do not return this lighter to the store where purchased or to Zippo.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Zippo Lighter Recall ...

    Chrysler Recalls 1.2 Million Minivans Worldwide

    October 12, 2004
    Chrysler is recalling 1.2 million minivans because of an electrical problem that could cause the driver's side air bag to fail. About 955,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the United States.

    The vehicles affected are the Dodge Caravan and Grand Caravan, Plymouth Voyager and Grand Voyager and Chrysler Town and Country from the 1998-2000 model years. The same problem prompted a recall of 1996-1998 minivansin 2002.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said its records show that four people have been injured in crashes because of the defect and there have been 782 complaints about the problem.

    The defect involves a clock spring that supplies current to the driver's side air bag, the horn and the cruise control, the company said. If the clock spring is working properly, the air bag warning light will illuminate for a few seconds when the vehicle is started and then go out. If the air bag warning light isn't working properly, the clock spring may have failed.

    Dealers will replace the clock spring for free on vehicles with less than 70,000 miles. The company will extend the warranty on the clock spring for vehicles with more than 70,000 miles. The company said it will start notifying customers about the recall this week.



    Chrysler Recalls 1.2 Million Minivans Worldwide...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Bombardier Ski-Doos Recalled

      October 1, 2004
      Bombardier is recalling several of its snowmobiles because the throttle lever can become stuck leading to loss of speed control and possible collision.

      • Ski-Doo 2003 Grand Touring 800 SDI SE; Legend 800 SDI SE
      • Ski-Doo 2004 Legend 600 HO SDI SE, SE GT, Sport and Sport GT; Legend 800 HO SDI SE and SE GT; MX Z X, Adrenaline and Renegade X; GSX Limited, Limited 1+1, Sport and Sport 1+1
      • Ski-Doo 2005 MX Z Renegade

      The affected models are:

      BRP has received two reports alleging stuck throttles. No injuries have been reported.

      BRP snowmobiles come in black, blue, gray, white, yellow and autumn/black. Recalled models are listed below in this table:

      YEARMODEL PACKAGE
      		MODEL NUMBER
      2005 REV MX Z™ Renegade BX5A/BX5B
      2004 REV MX Z X 2862/2863/2864/2865/2866/2867/2868/ 2869/2870/2871/2872/2873
      Adrenaline 2874/2875/2876/2877/2878/2879/2880/2881
      Renegade™ X 2996/2997/2998/4012/4013/4014/4015/ 4016/4017/4018
      GSX™ Limited 2897/2898
      Limited 1+1 2899/2900
      Sport 2903/2904
      Sport 1 + 1 2905/2906
      2004 ZX Legend™ 600 HO SDI SE 2932/2933
      SE GT 2934/2935
      Sport 2936/2937
      Sport GT 2938/2939
      Legend™ 800 HO SDI SE 2928/2929
      SE GT 2930/2931
      2003 ZX Grand Touring™ 800 SDI SE 2426/2428/2645/2646
      Legend 800 SDI SE 2372/2374/2642/2643

      The units were sold at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide between December 2002 and August 2004 for about $7,000 to $9,900.

      Owners of affected units will be notified directly. Consumers should contact an authorized Ski-Doo dealer to schedule an appointment for repair, free of charge.

      Consumer Contact: Contact Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. at (888) 864-2002 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ( CPSC).

      Bombardier Ski-Doos Recalled...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.