Recalls in April 2004

    Tek Nek Ride-On Toy Trucks Recalled

    April 14, 2004
    Tek Nek Toys International is recalling about 70,000 ride-on toy trucks for repair. The screw and nut assembly attaching the steering wheel can come loose, posing a choking and aspiration hazard to young children.

    Tek Nek Toys has received six reports of the screw and nut coming loose, including the death of an 18-month-old boy who aspirated a screw.

    The ride-on toys were sold under five model names including Butterfly Girl, Fire Rescue, Mermaid, Police Car and Tonka Construction Crew. The toys can be used as a ride-on or push walker toy, with a handle on the back of the seat rest. These toys were sold for children age 1 to 3 years old.

    On the dash of the ride-on toys are buttons which produce sounds when activated. The recalled Ride-on vehicles have a date code from 20021127 to 20030319. The date code is located in the battery compartment located on the top panel next to the steering wheel.

    Wal-Mart, Toys R Us, Kmart, Meijer and Shopko sold the ride-on toys nationwide from December 2002 through March 2004 for about $30.

    Consumers should take these recalled ride-on toy vehicles away from young children immediately and contact Tek Nek Toys for free replacement parts. For more information, contact Tek Nek toys at (888) 661-0222 anytime or visit Tek Neks website at www.teknektoys.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Ford Recalls Escape

    April 13, 2004
    Ford is recalling 363,440 Escape compact sport utility vehicles from model years 2001-2003 because the engine may stall at certain speeds.

    Ford said some Escapes with a 3-liter, V-6 engine may experience an intermittent stall when decelerating at speeds below 40 mph. In most cases, the automaker said, the driver is able to restart immediately.

    The problem comes as no surprise to consumers, who have been complaining about the problem for more than a year.

    "I wound up on someone's lawn because of losing control of the vehicle," said Lynne of Austell GA. Her Escape stalled as she was going downhill and the failure of power brakes and steering caused her to lose control.

    Ford said it has identified eight minor accidents that may have occurred because of the engine condition, three of which involved minor injuries.

    Customers will be notified of the safety recall by mail, or they can call their dealer or Ford's toll-free hot line (800-392-3673) for more information

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Sauder TV/VCR Carts Recalled

    April 5, 2004
    Sauder Woodworking Co. is voluntarily recalling about 592,000 TV/VCR carts. The carts can tip over and injure or kill children and adults when the cart and the television fall on them.

    Sauder Woodworking has received 13 reports of these carts tipping over. The firm received a report of the death of a 19-month-old girl in North Wales, Pa., who suffered a fractured skull when the cart and television fell on her.

    There were four reports of additional injuries involving children and adults. One report involved a skull fracture to a child who recovered and three reports involved bumps and bruises.

    These TV/VCR carts were sold in a kit to be assembled by consumers. They are identical in design and construction, but not color. One model is a light-colored oak finish and the other model is a dark- colored cherry finish. The TV/VCR carts are about 29.5-inches wide, 18- inches deep and 27-inches high.

    The carts are equipped with a top shelf intended to support up to a 27-inch television, a middle shelf intended to hold a VCR and a lower storage area intended to hold VCR tapes and equipment. The products were provided with shelves for holding VHS tapes that were to be installed on the inside of the two hinged doors enclosing the lower storage area. The recalled carts have four removable casters attached to each bottom corner of the cart. The TV/VCR carts included in the recall are models 2655 and 2755. The model number is not on the cart, but it is on the instruction booklet that came with the cart.

    Department, discount and home electronic stores nationwide sold these TV/VCR carts from January 1993 through December 1999 for about $100.

    Consumers should stop using the TV/VCR carts immediately and do the following:

    • Remove the television and all the contents from these carts.
    • Turn the cart over and remove the four casters from the bottom of the cart. This will improve the stability of the carts.
    • Contact Sauder Woodworking Co. to receive a free repair kit that will further reduce the potential for the cart and television to tip. Do not use the cart until the repair kit has been installed.
    • This cart is intended to hold a TV that weighs 95 pounds or less. This includes most 24-inch and smaller TVs, and may include some 27-inch TVs.

    For more information and to order the free repair kit, consumers should contact Sauder Woodworking Co. toll-free at (888) 800-4590 anytime, or visit the firms web site at www.sauder.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

