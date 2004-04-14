Recalls in April 2004

April 14, 2004

Tek Nek Toys International is recalling about 70,000 ride-on toy trucks for repair. The screw and nut assembly attaching the steering wheel can come loose, posing a choking and aspiration hazard to young children.

Tek Nek Toys has received six reports of the screw and nut coming loose, including the death of an 18-month-old boy who aspirated a screw.

The ride-on toys were sold under five model names including Butterfly Girl, Fire Rescue, Mermaid, Police Car and Tonka Construction Crew. The toys can be used as a ride-on or push walker toy, with a handle on the back of the seat rest. These toys were sold for children age 1 to 3 years old.

On the dash of the ride-on toys are buttons which produce sounds when activated. The recalled Ride-on vehicles have a date code from 20021127 to 20030319. The date code is located in the battery compartment located on the top panel next to the steering wheel.

Wal-Mart, Toys R Us, Kmart, Meijer and Shopko sold the ride-on toys nationwide from December 2002 through March 2004 for about $30.

Consumers should take these recalled ride-on toy vehicles away from young children immediately and contact Tek Nek Toys for free replacement parts. For more information, contact Tek Nek toys at (888) 661-0222 anytime or visit Tek Neks website at www.teknektoys.com

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).