Recalls in September 2004

Sauder Woodworking is recalling about 300,000 TV/VCR carts. The carts can tip over and the television can fall off, posing a risk of serious injury or death to small children.

Sauder Woodworking has received one report of a cart tipping over, though no injuries have been reported.

The recalled TV/VCR carts are white, light brown and light reddish brown; have decorative hardware and trim; and are about 29 inches wide, 17 inches deep, and 25 inches high. The carts are equipped with a top shelf for a television 20 inches or smaller and a middle shelf for a VCR and a lower storage area. The recalled carts include models 3355, 6355, 7755, 9855 and 9755, which can be found on the instruction book that came with the cart.

Department, discount and home electronic stores nationwide sold the 3355, 6355 and 7755 model from October 1991 through May 1999 for between $80 and $100. The 9855 and 9755 models were sold exclusively at Target stores.

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the TV/VCR carts immediately and do the following:

Remove the television and all contents.

Turn the cart over and remove the four casters from the bottom of the cart. This will bring the tip-stability of the cart into compliance with the latest industry standards.

Contact Sauder Woodworking Co. to receive a free retrofit kit and safe use information.

When updated, this cart will be suitable for use with TVs weighing 50 pounds or less. This includes most TVs that are 20 inches or smaller.

Consumer Contact: Consumers should contact Sauder Woodworking Co. toll-free at (888) 800-6315 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or visit the companys Web site at www.sauder.com, to receive a free repair kit.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).