Recalls in May 2004

    Coaster Company Bunk Beds

    May 13, 2004
    Coaster Co. of America is recalling about 22,000 bunk beds.

    A gap between the step of the built-in ladder and the top bunk allows enough room for a childs body to slip through but will not allow for a childs head to pass through. This poses a serious strangulation risk. Federal standards for bunk beds are designed to protect children against entrapment and strangulation.

    The recall involves model 2008, 2056, 2256 and 2258 bunk beds. The metal bunk beds were sold in twin/twin and twin/full sizes. A Coaster Company of America label can be found on the bed frame of the top bunk. The enamel finishes come in blue, black, red, yellow, or white.

    Furniture stores nationwide sold the bunk beds from June 2000 through February 2004 for between $150 and $250.

    Consumers should stop using the bunk beds immediately and call Coaster of America for a free repair kit.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers should call Coaster toll-free at (800) 282-9362 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.coastercompany.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Mercedes Recall Will Check for Brake Problems

    May 11, 2004
    DaimlerChrysler AG's Mercedes Benz unit is recalling around 680,000 passenger cars worldwide due to suspected problems with the braking systems.

    The company said it is offering free inspections to customers of its E-class sedan built after March 2002, SL-class sports cars built after October 2001 and T-models built after March 2003.

    A spokesman said that prior inspections showed that of all the models of these classes and years, roughly two out of every thousand proved to have problems with the Sensotronic Brake Control system.

    If the same percentage applied, this would translate in this case to about 1,360 units affected out of the 680,000 vehicles.

    The carmaker said the defect in the system's braking hydraulics meant drivers need to brake earlier and with greater force to bring the car to a stop.

    According to the company, high-mileage vehicles where the brakes have been used more than average -- such as taxis -- have mainly been hit by the problem.

    Shaw Industries Recalls Flammable Carpet

    May 6, 2004
    Shaw Industries is recalling Tuftex wall-to-wall carpeting. Due to a manufacturing error that over-treated the carpet with a soil-resist application, the carpet could readily ignite, presenting a serious risk of burn injuries. The recalled carpet violates the federal Flammable Fabrics Act.

    The recalled wall-to-wall carpet was manufactured in two different styles called Moon Shadow and Chic to Chic, both of which are 100% nylon fluffy shag. These two manufacturing styles were labeled for various carpet dealers and were sold under the following style names and colors:

    1. Moon Shadow style carpet (style # Z6136) sold under color name Snowflake

    2. Chic to Chic style carpet (style # Z6079) sold under the color names Tanstone, Petticoat and Black Satin, and also sold under the following vendor-specific style and color names:

    • Barbary Coast style carpet (style # 6079J) sold under the color names Sandstone, Cameo Charm, Calico and Luminous
    • Alluring Appeal style carpet (style # 079AS) sold under the color names French Vanilla and Mountain Stone
    • Pizzazz style carpet (style # 6079U) sold under the color name Muslin
    • High Step Berber style carpet (style # 26082) sold under the color name Petticoat
    • High Profile style carpet (style # ZG075) sold under the color names Cookie Dough and Candle Glow
    • Cadillac II style carpet (style # 7N915) sold under the color names Petticoat, Beige Whisper and Candle Glow
    • Amazing Berber style carpet (style # ZC079) sold under the color names Cookie Dough, Petticoat, Black Satin and Moonstone
    • Rosenberry Berber style carpet (style # 079CL) sold under the color name Beige Whisper
    • Chic to Chcun style carpet (style # 4ZA59) sold under the color name Black Satin

    The carpeting was sold by carpet retailers nationwide from January 15, 2004 through February 15, 2004 for $50 to $75 per square yard.

    Shaw Industries corrected the manufacturing error and will replace the recalled carpet with the same or comparable carpet.

    Consumer Contact: Contact Shaw Industries from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET at (800) 441-7429 for instructions on how to have the carpet replaced free. Consumers also can visit the firms Web site: www.shawfloors.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

