Recalls in May 2004

May 13, 2004

Coaster Co. of America is recalling about 22,000 bunk beds.

A gap between the step of the built-in ladder and the top bunk allows enough room for a childs body to slip through but will not allow for a childs head to pass through. This poses a serious strangulation risk. Federal standards for bunk beds are designed to protect children against entrapment and strangulation.

The recall involves model 2008, 2056, 2256 and 2258 bunk beds. The metal bunk beds were sold in twin/twin and twin/full sizes. A Coaster Company of America label can be found on the bed frame of the top bunk. The enamel finishes come in blue, black, red, yellow, or white.

Furniture stores nationwide sold the bunk beds from June 2000 through February 2004 for between $150 and $250.

Consumers should stop using the bunk beds immediately and call Coaster of America for a free repair kit.

Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers should call Coaster toll-free at (800) 282-9362 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.coastercompany.com

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).