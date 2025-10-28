Texas sues Tylenol makers over alleged pregnancy risks

• Paxton accuses Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue of hiding safety risks

• Suit follows Trump’s statements that Tylenol use in pregnancy causes autism

• Medical experts say science remains inconclusive and warnings could harm maternal care

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue, the makers of Tylenol, alleging that the companies concealed potential risks of the drug’s use during pregnancy on children’s brain development.

The lawsuit claims the companies “knowingly withheld evidence” linking acetaminophen, Tylenol’s active ingredient, to autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (A.D.H.D.). It also asserts that Johnson & Johnson spun off Kenvue in 2023 to shield itself from liability related to the drug.

The case echoes claims made by President Trump that Tylenol use in pregnancy could cause autism.

Scientific debate and political overtones

Medical experts and regulators say there is no proven causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders in children. While some studies have shown correlations, others have found no connection once factors like genetics and maternal health are considered.

A recent scientific review from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Mount Sinai found that more than half of 46 studies showed a correlation — but none proved causation. Major health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, have concluded that the evidence remains inconclusive.

The FDA recently announced it was considering adding a label warning about possible neurodevelopmental effects, a move Kenvue said it would oppose.

“We will defend ourselves against these baseless claims,” said Melissa Witt, a spokeswoman for Kenvue, in a New York Times report. “We stand firmly with the global medical community that acknowledges the safety of acetaminophen.”

Public health officials warn that spreading fear about Tylenol could have unintended consequences. Medical groups note that acetaminophen is often the only safe pain reliever during pregnancy, particularly for treating high fevers that could endanger both mother and baby.

While hundreds of families nationwide have sued the companies over similar claims, federal courts have largely dismissed the cases for lack of scientific proof. Paxton’s new case — filed in a conservative Texas county — takes a different approach, focusing on alleged consumer deception under state law.