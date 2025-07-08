Delta jet diverted after passenger’s battery catches fire

Delta Flight 1334 diverted after a passenger's backpack battery ignited mid-flight.

No injuries reported; crew swiftly contained the fire.

Incident underscores rising concerns over lithium-ion battery safety on aircraft.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1334, in route from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, was forced to make an emergency landing in Fort Myers on Monday after a lithium-ion battery in a passenger's backpack ignited mid-flight. The incident prompted immediate action from the flight crew.

Delta issued a statement to the media, saying that flight attendants extinguished the fire quickly but declared an emergency “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to communications between the cockpit and air traffic control, the device was inside a backpack when it began to smoke.

“Ok, so the backpack has been contained. We think it was a lithium battery that caused the smoke and the fire. It’s in a containment bag. No smoke in the cabin at this point. No active fire. It’s in the lavatory. We’re planning on taxiing clear of the runway,” the pilot told the Air Traffic Control Tower.

Troubling trend

Since 2015, lithium-ion battery incidents involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat have become increasingly common on commercial aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has documented over 500 such events, with a notable rise in recent years. Below is a selection of significant incidents:

Notable Lithium-Ion Battery Incidents on Commercial Aircraft (2015–2025)

Date Airline Flight Route Device Involved Outcome Feb 7, 2023 United Airlines San Diego to Newark External battery pack Fire in cabin; flight returned to San Diego; four passengers hospitalized. Mar 1, 2023 Spirit Airlines Dallas to Orlando Lithium-ion battery Fire in overhead compartment; emergency landing in Jacksonville. Feb 24, 2025 Batik Air Johor Bahru to Bangkok Power bank Smoke filled cabin; crew extinguished fire; flight continued safely. Apr 25, 2025 JetBlue Fort Lauderdale to Nassau Portable charger Device ignited mid-flight; crew extinguished fire; safe landing. Mar 20, 2025 Hong Kong Airlines Hangzhou to Hong Kong Power bank Overhead bin fire; emergency landing in Fuzhou; no injuries.

Strict rules

In response to the increasing frequency of these incidents, airlines and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter measures. For instance, Southwest Airlines recently announced a policy requiring passengers to keep portable chargers visible during flights to allow for quick intervention in case of overheating.

The FAA continues to advise passengers to carry lithium-ion batteries in their carry-on luggage and to avoid placing them in checked baggage. They also recommend that passengers inform flight crews immediately if they notice any signs of battery malfunction, such as overheating or smoke.