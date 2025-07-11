Delta flight forced to make an emergency landing on Atlantic island

Delta Flight 127 from Madrid to New York made an emergency landing on Terceira Island due to engine issues.



An airline emergency that occurred last weekend is just coming to light. Delta Air Lines Flight 127, en route from Madrid to New York, was forced to make an emergency landing on Terceira Island in the Azores Sunday after losing power in one of its engines mid-flight.

The Airbus A330, carrying 282 passengers and 13 crew members, diverted to Lajes Airport, a facility shared with a U.S. Air Force base on the Portuguese island.

Passengers reported hearing unusual noises and detecting a burning smell before the aircraft was diverted from its trans-Atlantic route, making a U-turn and landed safely. Delta Airlines released a statement saying that the flight crew followed standard procedures to divert the plane after indications of a mechanical issue with one of the engines.

Following the unscheduled landing, passengers were accommodated in local hotels and provided with meals. However, NBC News reports, in the video below, that some passengers said they felt like they were on their own.

A replacement aircraft was dispatched from New York, arriving in the early hours of July 7, and transported the passengers to their original destination later that day.

Delta Airlines has apologized for the inconvenience and is reaching out to affected customers to offer compensation. The incident is part of a series of aviation-related events in 2025, prompting discussions about airline safety protocols.