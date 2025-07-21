Another mid-air close call reported

Near-miss in North Dakota skies

Delta regional jet makes evasive maneuver

Military B-52 involved in close encounter

A Delta Airlines regional jet, operated by SkyWest Airlines, landed safely in Minot, N.D. after the pilot told passengers he was forced to take “aggressive action” to avoid colliding with a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber. The incident occurred Friday night, according to Aviation Source News.

Flight DL3788, an Embraer E175 Delta Connection operated by SkyWest Airlines, was en route to Minot from Minneapolis-Saint Paul. The plane was on final approach when the crew spotted the military aircraft. Passengers on board reported feeling the aircraft abruptly pitch downward before leveling off again within minutes.

“In front of you on the right-hand side, you probably saw the airplane sort of coming at us. Nobody told us about it, and so we continued,” the pilot reportedly said over the PA system, according to one passenger’s post on social media.

Applause from the cabin

The pilot reportedly apologized to the passengers for the sudden turn, but after he explained the reason he received applause from the cabin.

In a statement to the New York Post, a SkyWest spokesperson said: “SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota on July 18, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path. We are investigating the incident.”

It was the second incident involving a Delta regional jet and a military aircraft this year. In late January a Delta regional jet landing at Washington Reagan National Airport collided with an Army Blackhawk helicopter, killing everyone on board both aircraft.

Friday turned out to be an eventful day for Delta. Delta Airlines Flight 446 reported an engine fire shortly after taking off from Los Angeles International Airport and was forced to return. The aircraft landed safely.