Provepharm recalls Phenylephrine injection due to risk of particulate contamination

Black Particles Found in Vials Spark Nationwide Drug Recall

Provepharm Inc. is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 10 mg/mL (Pharmacy Bulk Package), lot number 24020027, with an expiration date of December 2025. The recall was initiated after a black particulate was discovered in a vial.

Details

  • Product: Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 10 mg/mL (Pharmacy Bulk Package)

  • Lot Number: 24020027

  • Expiration Date: December 2025

  • NDC: 81284-213-01

  • Distribution: Shipped nationwide to healthcare facilities in the United States

Impact

Injection of particulate matter can lead to:

  • Local reactions at the injection site

  • Blood vessel blockages in organs such as the heart, lungs, or brain

  • Possible life-threatening complications including stroke

Remedy

  • Stop using any vials from the affected lot.

  • Return all recalled medication to:
    Sedgwick, Event# 8664
    2670 Executive Drive Suite A
    Indianapolis, IN 46241

  • Direct questions or concerns to Sedgwick at 866-737-5394 or email provepharm8664@sedgwick.com.

  • Report any adverse events to the FDA’s MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.

