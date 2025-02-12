Provepharm recalls Phenylephrine injection due to risk of particulate contamination

Provepharm Inc. is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 10 mg/mL (Pharmacy Bulk Package), lot number 24020027, with an expiration date of December 2025. The recall was initiated after a black particulate was discovered in a vial.
Details
Product: Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 10 mg/mL (Pharmacy Bulk Package)
Lot Number: 24020027
Expiration Date: December 2025
NDC: 81284-213-01
Distribution: Shipped nationwide to healthcare facilities in the United States
Impact
Injection of particulate matter can lead to:
Local reactions at the injection site
Blood vessel blockages in organs such as the heart, lungs, or brain
Possible life-threatening complications including stroke
Remedy
Stop using any vials from the affected lot.
Return all recalled medication to:
Sedgwick, Event# 8664
2670 Executive Drive Suite A
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Direct questions or concerns to Sedgwick at 866-737-5394 or email provepharm8664@sedgwick.com.
Report any adverse events to the FDA’s MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.