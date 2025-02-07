Pella Recalls Sliding Patio Doors and Windows Over Button Battery Safety Concerns

A recall has been announced for select Pella sliding patio doors and windows with automated shades, as well as certain battery-operated remote controls. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued this recall due to noncompliance with federal regulations for products containing button cell or coin batteries.
The batteries can be accessed by children, posing a risk of ingestion. Approximately 340 units are affected across the United States. The recall was prompted by federal safety checks that identified missing warning labels and the potential for children to remove the batteries.
Pella is removing affected units from distribution and contacting known purchasers to arrange free repairs or replacements.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Pella Reserve sliding doors with Insynctive technology (2-panel, 3-panel, and 4-panel)
- Pella Lifestyle sliding doors with Insynctive technology
- Pella Lifestyle windows with Insynctive remote control
- Battery-operated remote controls sold individually
- Some items display a Pella logo on the lower 1/3 of the remote; packaging may include Pella branding
Identifiers:
- Date codes on sliding doors: 031924 to 060524 (etched on the lower corner of the glass)
- Model numbers for window remote controls: 206A0000 (Generation 2) and 206A0001 (Generation 3)
- UPC code on packaging: 748171618722 for certain remote controls
- The lot or date code is typically found on the lower edge of the glass or on the remote’s packaging
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Distributed through Pella-authorized retailers and possibly online channels nationwide
- Sold in recent months leading up to the discovery of the regulatory violation
What should buyers do?
Immediate action:
- Remove any batteries from the door sensor housing and remote controls
- Keep the batteries in a place that children cannot reach
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact Pella for complimentary remote replacement and free door repair by a qualified technician
- Call toll-free at 844-807-2219 or visit the company’s website for details (Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM ET)
Health and safety advice (if applicable):
- If someone, especially a child, may have swallowed a button cell battery, seek medical attention promptly
- Watch for symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, difficulty swallowing, or chest pain