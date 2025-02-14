LoGest Climbing Ropes recalled for fall hazard after 13 failures

A recall has been announced for LoGest Climbing Ropes with Carabiners and LoGest Climbing Ropes with Heavy-Duty Metal Hooks, produced by Setsmart LLC. The action is issued in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
These hemp ropes may weaken and break, creating a potential fall risk. Reports indicate that the problem came to light after 13 instances of rope failure, including one severe spinal cord injury. Around 22,500 units were sold in the United States, 350 in Canada, and 25 in Mexico.
The products were distributed online through Amazon.com between March 2021 and November 2024. The company has pulled the ropes from sale, and Amazon is contacting individuals who purchased them. Full refunds are being provided to those who follow the listed instructions.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- LoGest Climbing Rope with Carabiner
- Silver “D” ring and silver climbing carabiner
- Hemp rope in lengths of 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 50 feet
“LoGest” printed in large white text on the black plastic ends
LoGest Climbing Rope with Heavy-Duty Metal Hook
- Black metal hook attached with two silver bolts and nuts, with a blue stripe through brown hemp rope
- Hemp rope in lengths of 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 50 feet
- “LoGest” printed in large white text on the black plastic ends
Identifiers:
- The ropes have “LoGest” on the plastic ends
- Lot or batch information is not listed in the recall notice
- Specific variations have either a carabiner or a metal hook attachment
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold on Amazon.com
- Purchased between March 2021 and November 2024
What should buyers do?
Disposal or return instructions:
- Stop using the recalled ropes and uninstall them right away
- Visit www.LoGestRopeRecall.com to register for a full refund
- Dispose of the rope according to the form’s instructions
- Email a photo of the disposed rope to LoGestRecall@gmail.com for the refund
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- The recalled ropes qualify for a full refund
- Amazon is issuing refunds to the payment method on file for each order
- For assistance, contact the company by email at LoGestRecall@gmail.com or visit www.LoGestRopeRecall.com
- Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
If the rope has already broken and caused a fall, seek medical evaluation if injuries are present. Watch for back pain, neck pain, dizziness, or other signs of injury.