Costway recalls 1,400 babyjoy high chairs for safety hazards

A voluntary recall has been announced for approximately 1,400 Babyjoy 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair Activity Centers, sold by Costway under the model names Beige (BB5693YW) and Gray (BB5693GR). These products violate federal safety regulations for high chairs and stationary activity centers, creating serious safety hazards.
The recall was prompted by concerns related to overly wide leg openings and a removable tray that can disengage unexpectedly. Internal assessments and regulatory scrutiny brought these issues to light. The recalled units were primarily sold online across the United States, including the Costway website and Amazon. To address the matter, the company has pulled remaining inventory from sale and is offering refunds and return instructions to those who purchased the affected units.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Babyjoy 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair Activity Centers
- Beige or Gray models featuring a removable adjustable tray, removable seat cushion, adjustable-height legs, and mesh storage pocket
- “Babyjoy” is printed on the front of the removable tray, and “Goplus Corp.” is printed on a label at the back of the seat
Identifiers:
- Model numbers: BB5693YW (Beige) and BB5693GR (Gray)
- The product label with the model number can be found on the back of the seat
- The seat padding in stationary/swiveling activity center mode has a white background with multicolored dots
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold online by Costway and Amazon
- Available for purchase in 2023 prior to the recall announcement
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the recalled high chair activity centers immediately
- Do not attempt home repairs or modifications
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact Costway for a full refund
- Email recall@costway.com, call toll-free 844-242-1885 (Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM ET), or visit the company’s recall page for a prepaid return label or refund information
- The company may offer refunds in exchange for proof of destruction
Health and safety advice (if applicable):
- If a child was injured, seek medical advice promptly
- Watch for injuries such as bruises or sprains due to falls
Sources
- Costway Recalls Babyjoy Convertible High Chair Activity Centers Due to Entrapment and Serious Injury Hazards
- Costway Recalls Babyjoy High Chairs Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.