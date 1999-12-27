Recalls in December 1999

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 1999 -- Burger King Corporation is recalling more than 25 million Pokemon balls included with Burger King kids meals following the death of a 13-month-old.
Burger King and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the balls may pose a suffocation hazard to children under three years of age. The ball-shaped plastic containers are used to hold Pokemon toys in Burger King kids' meals. Either half of the Pokemon ball can become stuck on a childs face, covering the nose and mouth and may cause suffocation of a child under three years of age.
Incidents already reported include the death of a 13-month-old girl and a near-tragedy involving an 18-month-old girl.
The CPSC said the 18-month-old reportedly got half the Pokemon ball stuck over her face. Her father managed to pull the ball free on his second attempt.
The Pokemon balls are plastic ball-shaped containers between 2 and 3 in diameter. They pull apart to reveal one of 57 different Pokemon toys inside. The balls were distributed in a variety of colors including red and white, and hot pink. Packaging described them as safety tested and recommended for all ages of children.
Burger King restaurants nationwide distributed the Pokemon balls inside Burger King Kids Club Meals and regular kids meals from early November through December, 1999.
Consumers should immediately take the balls away from children under the age of three. They should discard the ball or return both halves of the ball to a Burger King restaurant for a free small order of french fries. Consumers may continue to use the Pokemon toy that came inside the ball.
Burger King restaurants will continue to distribute the Pokemon toys in balls with Burger King Big Kids Meals, but the Pokemon balls will no longer be included with the toy in the regular "kids club" meals, generally intended for younger children. Consumers should not allow younger children under the age of three to play with these balls.
