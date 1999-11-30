Recalls in November 1999

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 1999 -- J.C. Penney is recalling about 20,000 USA Olympic brand boys jackets. There are 7-inch drawstrings at the bottom of the jackets. Children could be dragged if the drawstrings catch in a vehicle's door, and suffer injury or death.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),

Since 1991, CPSC knows of 6 deaths and 8 injuries to children from coat drawstrings catching in bus or car doors.

In 1996 CPSC issued guidelines for drawstrings on children's outerwear, which were subsequently incorporated into a voluntary standard. The standard limits bottom drawstrings on children's upper outerwear to 3 inches.

J.C. Penney has been adhering to the voluntary standard and has implemented procedures to prevent future errors. The company said it is not aware of any injuries or incidents involving the jackets being recalled.



The recalled USA Olympic brand jackets are reversible. One side has navy nylon fabric with grey and white stripes on the sleeves, two pockets, and the USA Olympic logo on the chest. The other side has grey polar fleece fabric, two pockets, and the USA Olympic logo on the back. The jackets are made in the United States in boys sizes 2T through 5T and 4 through 7.



J.C. Penney stores nationwide sold the jackets from June 1999 to November 1999 for about $30.



Consumers should stop using the jackets immediately. Either remove the drawstrings or return the jacket to the nearest J.C. Penney store for a full refund. For more information, contact J.C. Penney anytime toll- free at (888) 333-6063 or at www.jcpenney.com.



