Recalls in October 1999



WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 1999 -- Stihl Inc., of Virginia Beach, Va., is voluntarily recalling about 7,200 weed trimmers, 192 brushcutters and 344 augers. The devices have an unsealed seam in the fuel tank that could cause a fire.

Stihl is aware of one incident in Europe of a fuel leak from a trimmer. No injuries were reported.

The trimmers, sold with both loop- and bicycle-type handles, have model numbers FS 120 and FS 200. The brushcutters, with bicycle-type handles, have model number FS 350. The augers have model number BT 120C, and are used to drill holes in the ground. The model numbers are located on the top of the engines' shrouds.

The serial number is stamped into the crank case base, and can be seen by turning the unit upside down and looking at the metal plate on the muffler side between the fuel tank and muffler shroud.



The recalled Model FS 120 units have serial numbers from:



241229059 through 241230468

241853315 through 241854114

241227959 through 241229058

241851265 through 241853314



The recalled Model FS 200 units have serial numbers from:



241212359 through 241212808

241854855 through 241855104

241230469 through 241230868

241854115 through 241854854



The recalled Model FS 350 units have serial numbers from:



141615623 through 141616122



The recalled Model BT 120C units have serial numbers from:



141585723 through 141585922

141722570 through 141722819.



The model number and the word "Stihl" is written on the products. Stihl dealers sold these trimmers, brushcutters and augers from November 1998 through September 1999 for between $400 and $700, depending on the model purchased.



WHAT TO DO: Stop using these products immediately, and call Stihl to determine if your trimmer, brushcutter or auger is part of this recall. If so, consumers should return it to an authorized Stihl dealer for a free replacement fuel tank. For more information, call Stihl at (800) 467-8445 between 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, and between 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. ET Saturday and Sunday. Consumers also can get more information on Stihl's web site at www.stihlusa.com.

