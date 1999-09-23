Recalls in September 1999

PPG and the Consumer Product
Safety Commission (CPSC) said that caps used to seal
the plastic jugs can allow air pressure to build up and cause the cleaner to seep past the cap or be expelled when the cap is removed.
Eye damage or skin irritation could occur from direct contact with the product.
PPGAF has received one consumer report and three reports from stores that noticed that containers of the deck cleaner had bulged or seeped. No injuries have been reported.
The recalled Olympic Deck Cleaner was sold in 1-gallon and 2.5-gallon sizes. The beige jug has a green cap. The recalled deck cleaner has batch codes beginning with: 06C, 07C, 08C, 09C, 10C, 11C, 12C, 01D, 02D, 03D, 04D, 05D and 06D. The batch code is stamped on the back of the jug above the use instruction label. The label reads, in part, "OLYMPIC DECK CLEANER," "RESTORES THE CLEAN, NATURAL LOOK," and "FAST & EASY TO USE."
The deck cleaner was sold at home improvement centers, hardware stores, and lumber yards nationwide from June 1998 through June 1999 for $7 to $9 for the 1-gallon jug and $14 to $16 for the 2.5-gallon jug.
Consumers with this unused deck cleaner should not open the containers,
and immediately call PPGAF toll-free at (888) 774-7332 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for information about obtaining a
free replacement cap.
Jugs of Olympic Deck Cleaner sold with beige-colored caps are not part of this recall.