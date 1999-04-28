Recalls in April 1999

April 28, 1999

It's essential to practice safety and common sense when working in the yard this summer. About 230,000 people are treated in hospital emergency rooms for injuries relating to various lawn and garden tools annually.

Each year, about 75 people are killed and about 20,000 are injured on or near riding lawnmowers and garden tractors. One out of every five deaths involves a child. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) estimates that most of the deaths to children occur when a child is in the path of a moving mower.

"No parent wants their child to be one of these statistics," said CPSC Chairman Ann Brown. "Young children move quickly and are attracted to mowing activity, but they don't understand the dangers it poses. Parents should keep young children away from any outdoor power equipment."

The CPSC safety standard for walk-behind mowers has substantially reduced the number of mower injuries. In addition, CPSC has worked with the industry on a standard for riding mowers to stop the blade if the rider gets off or falls off the seat.

CPSC advises consumers to learn about the hazards of each piece of equipment, and take the following precautions to prevent injuries to children and themselves: