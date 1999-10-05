Recalls in May 1999

WASHINGTON,
May 10, 1999 -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
(CPSC), Generation 2 Worldwide, of Dothan, Ala., is recalling about 6,600 Next Generation
Pisces Cribs. The slats on the headboards and footboards of these cribs can come loose,
creating a large opening between the slats. CPSC standards limit the space between side
rail slats to no more than 2 3/8 inches. Spacing larger than this enables an infant to
become entrapped in the side rails, which can result in serious injury or death.
Generation 2 Worldwide has received 12 reports of slats on these cribs coming loose. No injuries have been reported.
These Next Generation Pisces Cribs are model number 67-8100. They were manufactured between March 4, 1997 and March 10, 1998. The model number and date of manufacture can be found on a sticker at the bottom of the headboard. The Pisces Crib has a high arched headboard and footboard with the middle two slats joined in a small arch underneath the top rails. The crib has a natural wood finish. The drop side rail of the crib has the "NEXT GENERATIONTM" brand name stamped in gold-colored letters. Fully assembled cribs measure 30.2 inches wide, 54.4 inches long and 49.6 inches high.
Retail stores and juvenile furniture stores nationwide sold these cribs from March 1997 through December 1998 for about $199.
Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled cribs until the repair has been performed. Generation 2 Worldwide is offering consumers replacement endboards with instructions and the necessary tool for replacement. The original headboard and foot board should be destroyed after the replacement has been completed. To order the repair kit or for more information, consumers should call Generation 2 Worldwide at (800) 736-1140, Extension 224, between 7 a.m to 4 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday.
This recall does not include Pisces Cribs with model number 67- 8102.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission protects the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death from 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury and for information on CPSC's fax-on-demand service, call CPSC's hotline at (800) 638-2772 or CPSC's teletypewriter at (800) 638-8270. To order a press release through fax-on-demand, call (301) 504-0051 from the handset of your fax machine and enter the release number. Consumers can obtain this release and recall information or report product hazards to info@cpsc.gov.