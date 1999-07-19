Write a review
Recalls in July 1999

    Ceiling Fans

    Close-to-the-Ceiling Fan Kit Recall


    WASHINGTON, July 19, 1999 -- As summer settles in, consumers are reminded to check their ceiling fans.  Earlier this year, Emerson Electric Co. and the Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 20,000 ceiling fan installation kits.

    The fan brackets can fail over time, causing the fan to fall or hang by its electrical wires, possibly resulting in injury, fire or electric shock.

    The kits are model number CF10N1 made to be used with Emerson fans. The kit is used when a fan is installed on a sloped ceiling or in a "close to the ceiling" mode. The kit only poses a hazard when installed in the "close to the ceiling" mode - which allows the fan to be mounted higher on low ceilings.

    The outside housing or canopy of the kit comes in two pieces, and was sold in five colors - brown, polished brass, antique brass, white and antique white. Lighting showrooms, electrical distributors and hardware stores nationwide sold these kits from December 1984 through December 1989 for about $20.

    Emerson Electric is aware of 15 reports of the brackets failing, causing the fans to fall. A 13-year-old boy suffered a laceration on the nose from a falling ceiling fan.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans installed with these kits and have them repaired. To verify a fan is part of this recall, to receive a repair kit or for more information, consumers should call Air Comfort at (877) FAN KITS between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday, or go to their web site at www.emersonfans.com.

    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission protects the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death from 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call CPSC's hotline at (800) 638-2772 or CPSC's teletypewriter at (800) 638-8270, or visit CPSC's web site at http://www.cpsc.gov/talk.html.

    Cosco Infant Car Seats & Carriers Recalled

    WASHINGTON, July 8, 1999 -- Cosco Inc. of Columbus, Ind., is recalling about 670,000 Arriva and Turnabout infant car seats and carriers following at least 29 injuries to children.

    When used as an infant carrier, the handle locks on each side of the seat can unexpectedly release, causing the seat to flip forward. When this happens, the infant can fall to the ground and suffer serious injuries.

    The recall was announced in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

    "This is a serious problem that puts infants at risk," said CPSC Chairman Ann Brown. "The handle locks on these car seat carriers can release without warning. Even if you regularly buckle your child into the seat, parents who have this car seat should call for a free repair kit immediately."

    There have been 151 reports of the handle of the car seat/carrier unexpectedly releasing, resulting in 29 injuries to children. These reports include skull fractures, a broken arm, bumps to the head, black eyes, scrapes and bruises. According to the reports, some injuries occurred to children who were restrained in the seat.

    "Parents should continue using these rear-facing infant car seats, but should not use the carrying handle until a repair kit has been installed," said NHTSA Administrator Ricardo Martinez, M.D. "Safety is our highest priority. A child safety seat that is installed and used correctly is the most effective safety device available for young children in automobiles."

    The recall involves Arriva and Turnabout infant car seat/carrier models manufactured between March 1, 1995 and September 9, 1997. The manufacture date and model number are written on a label located on the side of the seat. The car seat/carriers have the following model numbers:

    ArrivaTurnabout
    02-665
    02-729
    02-731
    02-732
    02-733
    02-751
    02-756
    02-757    		02-758
    02-759
    02-760
    02-761
    02-762
    02-763
    02-764
    02-765
    02-667

    If the car seat/carrier does not have the model name written on it, the unit can be identified by the model number and manufacturing date. Some car seats/carriers also were sold with strollers.

    Juvenile product, mass merchandise and major discount stores nationwide sold the car seats/carriers beginning in March 1995 for about $29 to $59 when sold alone, or $89 to $139 when sold with strollers.

    Cosco will provide a free repair kit that will make the handle stronger. The repair can easily be done in the home. Until a repair kit has been installed, CPSC, NHTSA and Cosco advise consumers not to carry the seat by the handle. Consumers may continue to use the product as a car seat or in combination with strollers. The CPSC, NHTSA and Cosco remind all parents and care-givers to properly restrain their infants in the car seat/carrier at all times.

    To receive a free repair kit or for more information, call Cosco at (800) 221-6736 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday, or visit Cosco's web site. Consumers with questions about this recall campaign can call NHTSA's toll-free Auto Safety Hotline at (888) DASH-2-DOT (888) 327-4236) or (202) 366-0123 in the Washington, D.C., area [Ask for 99E-022]. Consumers also can call the CPSC Hotline at (800) 638-2772 for more information.

    This recall is the result of a cooperative investigation conducted by CPSC and NHTSA.

