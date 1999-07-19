Recalls in July 1999

WASHINGTON, July 8, 1999 -- Cosco Inc. of Columbus, Ind., is recalling about 670,000 Arriva and Turnabout infant car seats and carriers following at least 29 injuries to children.

When used as an infant carrier, the handle locks on each side of the seat can unexpectedly release, causing the seat to flip forward. When this happens, the infant can fall to the ground and suffer serious injuries.

The recall was announced in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

"This is a serious problem that puts infants at risk," said CPSC Chairman Ann Brown. "The handle locks on these car seat carriers can release without warning. Even if you regularly buckle your child into the seat, parents who have this car seat should call for a free repair kit immediately."

There have been 151 reports of the handle of the car seat/carrier unexpectedly releasing, resulting in 29 injuries to children. These reports include skull fractures, a broken arm, bumps to the head, black eyes, scrapes and bruises. According to the reports, some injuries occurred to children who were restrained in the seat.

"Parents should continue using these rear-facing infant car seats, but should not use the carrying handle until a repair kit has been installed," said NHTSA Administrator Ricardo Martinez, M.D. "Safety is our highest priority. A child safety seat that is installed and used correctly is the most effective safety device available for young children in automobiles."

The recall involves Arriva and Turnabout infant car seat/carrier models manufactured between March 1, 1995 and September 9, 1997. The manufacture date and model number are written on a label located on the side of the seat. The car seat/carriers have the following model numbers:

Arriva Turnabout 02-665

02-729

02-731

02-732

02-733

02-751

02-756

02-757 02-758

02-759

02-760

02-761

02-762

02-763

02-764

02-765

02-667

If the car seat/carrier does not have the model name written on it, the unit can be identified by the model number and manufacturing date. Some car seats/carriers also were sold with strollers.

Juvenile product, mass merchandise and major discount stores nationwide sold the car seats/carriers beginning in March 1995 for about $29 to $59 when sold alone, or $89 to $139 when sold with strollers.

Cosco will provide a free repair kit that will make the handle stronger. The repair can easily be done in the home. Until a repair kit has been installed, CPSC, NHTSA and Cosco advise consumers not to carry the seat by the handle. Consumers may continue to use the product as a car seat or in combination with strollers. The CPSC, NHTSA and Cosco remind all parents and care-givers to properly restrain their infants in the car seat/carrier at all times.

To receive a free repair kit or for more information, call Cosco at (800) 221-6736 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday, or visit Cosco's web site. Consumers with questions about this recall campaign can call NHTSA's toll-free Auto Safety Hotline at (888) DASH-2-DOT (888) 327-4236) or (202) 366-0123 in the Washington, D.C., area [Ask for 99E-022]. Consumers also can call the CPSC Hotline at (800) 638-2772 for more information.

This recall is the result of a cooperative investigation conducted by CPSC and NHTSA.

