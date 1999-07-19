Recalls in July 1999

Close-to-the-Ceiling Fan Kit Recall
WASHINGTON, July 19, 1999 -- As summer settles in, consumers are reminded to check their ceiling fans. Earlier this year, Emerson Electric Co. and the Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 20,000 ceiling fan installation kits.
The fan brackets can fail over time, causing the fan to fall or hang by its electrical wires, possibly resulting in injury, fire or electric shock.
The kits are model number CF10N1 made to be used with Emerson fans. The kit is used when a fan is installed on a sloped ceiling or in a "close to the ceiling" mode. The kit only poses a hazard when installed in the "close to the ceiling" mode - which allows the fan to be mounted higher on low ceilings.
The outside housing or canopy of the kit comes in two pieces, and was sold in five colors - brown, polished brass, antique brass, white and antique white. Lighting showrooms, electrical distributors and hardware stores nationwide sold these kits from December 1984 through December 1989 for about $20.
Emerson Electric is aware of 15 reports of the brackets failing, causing the fans to fall. A 13-year-old boy suffered a laceration on the nose from a falling ceiling fan.
Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans installed with these kits and have them repaired. To verify a fan is part of this recall, to receive a repair kit or for more information, consumers should call Air Comfort at (877) FAN KITS between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday, or go to their web site at www.emersonfans.com.
