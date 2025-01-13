Taquitos sold at ALDI recalled after metal injures buyer

Bestway Sandwiches is recalling 24,870 pounds of its Casa Mamita frozen taquitos sold at ALDI after they contained metal that caused a dental injury, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

What are the product details?

Product name: Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos Best by dates: 07/03/25 and 09/25/25

07/03/25 and 09/25/25 Size: 20-ounce cartons

Where were they sold?

The frozen taquitos sold at ALDI grocery stores nationwide, the USDA said.

What should buyers do?

The frozen taquitos should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the USDA said.

The USDA said it "is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers."

Have there been any injuries?

One buyer reportedly suffered a dental injury, the USDA said.

Another buyer complained that a piece of metal was found in the food.