Kia recalls late model Sorentos because the lights may go out

Some late model Kia Sorentos are being recalled because headlights and taillights could go out - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Affected vehicles could lose both headlights and taillights

Kia is recalling 74,469 2024-2025 Sorento, 2025 Sorento Hybrid, and 2025 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid vehicles. A software error in the Body Domain Control Unit (BDC) may cause a loss of low-beam headlights and taillights. 

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

What to do

Dealers will update the BDC software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by February 21, 2025. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC331.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter the vehicle’s license plate number of 17-digit VIN.

