Chocolate nut recall upgraded to the Class I level

Another December recall is getting upgraded after health officials determined a higher risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has assigned a Class I threat level to the recall of Cal Yee Farm Dark Chocolate Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots and Dark Chocolate Walnuts.

A Class I designation means the recalled product could “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” The FDA says the products contain milk, soy, wheat, and sesame which are allergens not listed on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 (a synthetic dye that gives an orange or yellow color) and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were distributed in California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

How to identify the products

For Cal Yee’s or Cal Yee Farm branded products, items were packaged in clear plastic zippered pouches in either 8 oz., 1 lb., 2 lb., and 5 lb., size with a bright yellow label identifying the product in front of the pouch, and a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the pouch.

Dark Chocolate Apricots were packaged in two types of plastic containers with a white or yellow label identifying the product with a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the containers. Fruit Baskets were packaged in a basket with a yellow label identifying the product on the back of the basket.

The Boa Vista Orchard branded Butter Toffee Almonds was packaged in a 6 oz. clear plastic zippered pouch with a white label identifying the product. A list of the recalled products is shown in the table below.

Brand Product Name Size UPC Code Undeclared Allergen/Additive Cal Yee’s Yogurt Coated Almonds 8 oz YOG0188 Milk Cal Yee’s Yogurt Coated Almonds 1 lb YOG0101 Milk Cal Yee’s Dark Chocolate Raisins 8 oz CON0788 Milk Cal Yee’s Butter Toffee Almonds 8 oz ALM2588 Milk (from Butter) Cal Yee’s Butter Toffee Almonds 1 lb ALM2501 Milk (from Butter) Cal Yee’s Tropical Trail Mix 8 oz TRM0488 Milk (in Raisin coating) Cal Yee’s Tropical Trail Mix 1 lb TRM0401 Milk (in Raisin coating) Cal Yee’s Tropical Trail Mix 2 lb TRM0402 Milk (in Raisin coating) Cal Yee’s Tropical Trail Mix 5 lb TRM0405 Milk (in Raisin coating) Cal Yee’s Dark Chocolate Walnuts 8 oz CON0688 Milk Cal Yee’s Dark Chocolate Almonds 8 oz CON0588 Milk Cal Yee’s Mango with Chili 8 oz MAN0488 FD&C Yellow #6 Cal Yee’s Mango with Chili 1 lb MAN0401 FD&C Yellow #6 Cal Yee’s Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks 1 lb SES0501 Wheat, Sesame, Soy Cal Yee’s New Orleans Hot Mix 1 lb TRM0601 Wheat, Sesame, Soy Cal Yee’s Fruit Basket 2909 50 oz BAS2909 Almonds (in Date Nut Coconut Rolls) Cal Yee’s Fruit Basket 2921 50 oz BAS2921 Almonds (in Date Nut Coconut Rolls) Cal Yee Farm Dark Chocolate Apricots (flat container) 8 oz CON0188 Milk Cal Yee’s Dark Chocolate Apricots (Hinged Lid container) 8 oz CON0188 Milk Boa Vista Orchards Butter Toffee Almonds 6 oz Milk (from Butter)

What to do

Customers with milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds allergy/sensitivity who have purchased the affected products should not consume the product and should dispose of them or return them to us for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact us at (707) 425-5327 or mariatmail03@gmail.com) from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.