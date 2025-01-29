Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Chocolate nut recall upgraded to the Class I level

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded the recall of three Cal Yee Farm candy products to Class I - Image via Cal Yee Farm

The products don’t list potentially lethal allergens on the label

Another December recall is getting upgraded after health officials determined a higher risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has assigned a Class I threat level to the recall of Cal Yee Farm Dark Chocolate Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots and Dark Chocolate Walnuts.

A Class I designation means the recalled product could “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” The FDA says the products contain milk, soy, wheat, and sesame which are allergens not listed on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 (a synthetic dye that gives an orange or yellow color) and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were distributed in California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

How to identify the products

For Cal Yee’s or Cal Yee Farm branded products, items were packaged in clear plastic zippered pouches in either 8 oz., 1 lb., 2 lb., and 5 lb., size with a bright yellow label identifying the product in front of the pouch, and a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the pouch. 

Dark Chocolate Apricots were packaged in two types of plastic containers with a white or yellow label identifying the product with a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the containers. Fruit Baskets were packaged in a basket with a yellow label identifying the product on the back of the basket. 

The Boa Vista Orchard branded Butter Toffee Almonds was packaged in a 6 oz. clear plastic zippered pouch with a white label identifying the product. A list of the recalled products is shown in the table below.

Brand 

Product Name 

Size 

UPC Code 

Undeclared Allergen/Additive 

Cal Yee’s

Yogurt Coated Almonds

8 oz

YOG0188

Milk

Cal Yee’s

Yogurt Coated Almonds

1 lb

YOG0101

Milk

Cal Yee’s

Dark Chocolate Raisins

8 oz

CON0788

Milk

Cal Yee’s

Butter Toffee Almonds

8 oz

ALM2588

Milk (from Butter)

Cal Yee’s

Butter Toffee Almonds

1 lb

ALM2501

Milk (from Butter)

Cal Yee’s

Tropical Trail Mix

8 oz

TRM0488

Milk (in Raisin coating)

Cal Yee’s

Tropical Trail Mix

1 lb

TRM0401

Milk (in Raisin coating)

Cal Yee’s

Tropical Trail Mix

2 lb

TRM0402

Milk (in Raisin coating)

Cal Yee’s

Tropical Trail Mix

5 lb

TRM0405

Milk (in Raisin coating)

Cal Yee’s

Dark Chocolate Walnuts

8 oz

CON0688

Milk

Cal Yee’s

Dark Chocolate Almonds

8 oz

CON0588

Milk

Cal Yee’s

Mango with Chili

8 oz

MAN0488

FD&C Yellow #6

Cal Yee’s

Mango with Chili

1 lb

MAN0401

FD&C Yellow #6

Cal Yee’s

Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks

1 lb

SES0501

Wheat, Sesame, Soy

Cal Yee’s

New Orleans Hot Mix

1 lb

TRM0601

Wheat, Sesame, Soy

Cal Yee’s

Fruit Basket 2909

50 oz

BAS2909

Almonds (in Date Nut Coconut Rolls)

Cal Yee’s

Fruit Basket 2921

50 oz

BAS2921

Almonds (in Date Nut Coconut Rolls)

Cal Yee Farm

Dark Chocolate Apricots (flat container)

8 oz

CON0188

Milk

Cal Yee’s

Dark Chocolate Apricots (Hinged Lid container)

8 oz

CON0188

Milk

Boa Vista Orchards

Butter Toffee Almonds

6 oz

Milk (from Butter)

What to do

Customers with milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds allergy/sensitivity who have purchased the affected products should not consume the product and should dispose of them or return them to us for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact us at (707) 425-5327 or mariatmail03@gmail.com) from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.