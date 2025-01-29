Chocolate nut recall upgraded to the Class I level

Another December recall is getting upgraded after health officials determined a higher risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has assigned a Class I threat level to the recall of Cal Yee Farm Dark Chocolate Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots and Dark Chocolate Walnuts.
A Class I designation means the recalled product could “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” The FDA says the products contain milk, soy, wheat, and sesame which are allergens not listed on the label.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 (a synthetic dye that gives an orange or yellow color) and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The products were distributed in California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
How to identify the products
For Cal Yee’s or Cal Yee Farm branded products, items were packaged in clear plastic zippered pouches in either 8 oz., 1 lb., 2 lb., and 5 lb., size with a bright yellow label identifying the product in front of the pouch, and a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the pouch.
Dark Chocolate Apricots were packaged in two types of plastic containers with a white or yellow label identifying the product with a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the containers. Fruit Baskets were packaged in a basket with a yellow label identifying the product on the back of the basket.
The Boa Vista Orchard branded Butter Toffee Almonds was packaged in a 6 oz. clear plastic zippered pouch with a white label identifying the product. A list of the recalled products is shown in the table below.
Brand
Product Name
Size
UPC Code
Undeclared Allergen/Additive
Cal Yee’s
Yogurt Coated Almonds
8 oz
YOG0188
Milk
Cal Yee’s
Yogurt Coated Almonds
1 lb
YOG0101
Milk
Cal Yee’s
Dark Chocolate Raisins
8 oz
CON0788
Milk
Cal Yee’s
Butter Toffee Almonds
8 oz
ALM2588
Milk (from Butter)
Cal Yee’s
Butter Toffee Almonds
1 lb
ALM2501
Milk (from Butter)
Cal Yee’s
Tropical Trail Mix
8 oz
TRM0488
Milk (in Raisin coating)
Cal Yee’s
Tropical Trail Mix
1 lb
TRM0401
Milk (in Raisin coating)
Cal Yee’s
Tropical Trail Mix
2 lb
TRM0402
Milk (in Raisin coating)
Cal Yee’s
Tropical Trail Mix
5 lb
TRM0405
Milk (in Raisin coating)
Cal Yee’s
Dark Chocolate Walnuts
8 oz
CON0688
Milk
Cal Yee’s
Dark Chocolate Almonds
8 oz
CON0588
Milk
Cal Yee’s
Mango with Chili
8 oz
MAN0488
FD&C Yellow #6
Cal Yee’s
Mango with Chili
1 lb
MAN0401
FD&C Yellow #6
Cal Yee’s
Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks
1 lb
SES0501
Wheat, Sesame, Soy
Cal Yee’s
New Orleans Hot Mix
1 lb
TRM0601
Wheat, Sesame, Soy
Cal Yee’s
Fruit Basket 2909
50 oz
BAS2909
Almonds (in Date Nut Coconut Rolls)
Cal Yee’s
Fruit Basket 2921
50 oz
BAS2921
Almonds (in Date Nut Coconut Rolls)
Cal Yee Farm
Dark Chocolate Apricots (flat container)
8 oz
CON0188
Milk
Cal Yee’s
Dark Chocolate Apricots (Hinged Lid container)
8 oz
CON0188
Milk
Boa Vista Orchards
Butter Toffee Almonds
6 oz
Milk (from Butter)
What to do
Customers with milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds allergy/sensitivity who have purchased the affected products should not consume the product and should dispose of them or return them to us for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact us at (707) 425-5327 or mariatmail03@gmail.com) from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.