Subaru recalls 20,000 vehicles for defective wheels

Subaru is recalling 20,366 2025 Subaru Forester vehicles equipped with 18" aluminum alloy wheels. The wheels may have been manufactured with an incorrectly specified lug seat surface, which can result in the wheel being improperly attached and cause a loss of vehicle stability.

A loss of vehicle stability increases the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and replace the wheels, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 24, 2025. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WRB-25.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.