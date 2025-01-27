FDA upgrades Costco salmon recall to Class I

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a recall of salmon sold at Costco to Class I, its highest threat level. The original recall was issued in October because of a Listeria monocytogenes risk.

The FDA defines a Class I recall as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

While the recalled product is no longer being sold, the FDA upgraded the risk level because some consumers may still have the product in their freezers.

The original recall, issued in late October, covered 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz. Packages after laboratory testing detected listeria. The packages can be identified by UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, Best-by-Date 11/13/2024.

This product was distributed between October 9, 2024 to October 13, 2024. The product was distributed to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center located in West Palm Beach, Florida and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.

The Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is vacuum packed in a black-bordered plastic package, with a blue name of “Smoked Salmon” and an illustration of a salmon fish on the front.