Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost scooters recalled due to battery fire hazard risk

A voluntary recall has been issued for Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters. Approximately 17,970 units are affected, and they were sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, as well as their respective websites.
The recall stems from a risk that the scooters’ lithium-ion batteries may overheat, potentially leading to fire and burn hazards. This issue was discovered following customer complaints and reports of battery-related incidents.
Distribution took place across multiple regions, where the scooters were prominently available in black or silver. Walmart is collaborating with relevant agencies, pulling affected products from circulation, and initiating a refund process for impacted consumers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters
- Available in black or silver with “SWAGGER 5” printed on the handlebar stem
- The lithium-ion battery is located under the scooter deck
Identifiers:
- Model numbers: SWGR5-V2-SLV, SWGR5-V2-2, SG5 Boost, SG-5S, 96262-2, 96262-9, 96560-2
- The model number is typically affixed to the side of the scooter deck
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores and their online platforms
- Sold in multiple regions during the timeframe when these models were in stock
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using and charging the recalled scooters
- Cut the throttle cord
- Dispose of the scooter, following local and state hazardous waste disposal guidelines
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A full refund is offered by the retailer
- Contact customer support at 1-800-925-6278 or email support@swagtron.com to request assistance
- Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If anyone has been exposed to smoke or fire from an overheating battery, seek medical evaluation if any burns or symptoms arise
- Remain alert for signs of smoke or heating if the scooter battery has been used previously