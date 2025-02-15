Broadway Bakery recalls raisin bran muffins due to undeclared walnut allergen

JE Bakery 2019 LLC, doing business as Broadway Bakery, has issued a voluntary recall for Raisin Bran Muffin 6 Count packages distributed under the Cub Foods, Jerry’s Foods, and Country Market brands.
The recall was prompted by a labeling issue that omits walnuts as an ingredient, posing a risk to those with nut allergies. This issue was identified during a review of product packaging, leading the company to remove affected items from retail shelves.
The packages were sold in the United States, with the recall initiated on February 13, 2025. The total number of affected units is not currently available.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Raisin Bran Muffin 6 Count
- Typically packaged in a clear plastic container with a product label
Identifiers:
- UPC code: 0 29341-00233
- The UPC code is printed near the barcode on the product label
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at Cub Foods, Jerry's Foods, and Country Market
- There is no confirmed start date, but the recall was initiated on February 13, 2025
What should buyers do?
Disposal or return:
- Do not consume the muffins if you have a known allergy to walnuts
- Return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact the store where the product was purchased to arrange a refund
- For additional help, call customer support at (800) 555-1234 or email info@broadwaybakery.com
- Service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- Those allergic to walnuts may experience reactions such as hives, swelling, dizziness, or breathing difficulties
- Seek medical advice if any allergic symptoms occur after consuming this product