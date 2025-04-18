Polaris recalls 920 off-road vehicles over missing fasteners in safety structures

Polaris Industries has announced a voluntary recall for certain RZR Pro R and RZR Pro R 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (model years 2022 through 2025). The recall addresses a safety concern involving missing or loose fasteners in the rollover protective structure (ROPS) pillar joints, which can pose an injury hazard if the vehicle rolls over. This issue was identified after the firm discovered two vehicles with missing fasteners and one vehicle with a fastener that was not secured.
Approximately 910 vehicles in the United States and 10 in Canada are affected. These models were sold at Polaris dealerships across various regions. Polaris is collaborating with regulatory authorities to remove affected units from distribution and is offering free inspections and necessary repairs.
What to look for?
Product name and description
Product name and models:
- RZR Pro R (two-seat)
- RZR Pro R 4 (four-seat)
Physical details:
- Colors: Black, blue, gray, green, and orange
- “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and printed on the sides
- “RZR” printed on the sides
- Model name on the side of the chassis
Identifiers
Key identifiers:
- Model years: 2022–2025
- Look for the model information near the vehicle chassis or in the owner’s manual
- Missing or loose fasteners can be found at the ROPS pillar joints
Affected purchase locations and dates
Retailers and regions:
- Polaris dealerships in the United States and Canada
Sales timeframe:
- Sold from model year 2022 through model year 2025
What should buyers do?
Handling the product:
- Stop using the vehicle immediately if fasteners are missing or loose
- If you verify the fasteners are secure, contact the dealer for inspection as soon as possible
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Polaris is offering a free inspection and repair
- Contact Polaris Customer Support at 800-765-2747 (Monday–Friday, 7 AM to 7 PM CT) or visit the Polaris website
- A prepaid return label or other repair arrangements will be provided if needed
Health and safety advice (if applicable):
- No reports of injuries have been issued
- If any incident occurs, seek medical attention as appropriate
