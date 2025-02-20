OdorStop recalls shoe dryers due to fire hazard

OdorStop has issued a recall for about 13,000 boot and shoe dryers and deodorizers because the heat or ozone on-off switch can short circuit, resulting in arcing, and posing a fire hazard. No incidents have been reported.

The product was sold online at Amazon.com, Odorstop.com, Lowes.com, Globalindustrial.com and webrestaurantstore.com from December 2018 through October 2023 for between $100 and $130.

This recall involves OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers with model numbers OSOBSDD2 and OSOBSDD. The model number and OdorStop name are on a label at the bottom of the product. The products are used to dry and deodorize two or four boots with high-output fans and a 3-hour timer.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers and contact OdorStop to receive a free repair. OdorStop will install a new in-line fuse into the recalled products and return them to the consumer.

Consumers should visit https:/OdorStop.com/recall to register for the recall and to receive instructions to obtain a free return label to return the product for a free repair.

Consumers may contact OdorStop LLC at 800-414-2191 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@odorstop.com or online at www.OdorStop.com/recall or www.OdorStop.com and click on “Recall” for more information.