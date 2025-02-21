Nazzaro recalls Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes bowling pin sipper cups for lead content violation

Nazzaro has announced a voluntary recall for Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes bowling pin sipper cups. Recent testing found that these cups contain elevated levels of lead, which exceed the federal lead content ban. The concern was identified through routine regulatory checks.
Approximately 17,000 units are affected. They were sold at physical Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes stores and online from February 2022 through February 2025. The company is no longer distributing the product and is providing guidance on refunds and proper disposal.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes bowling pin sipper cups
- White cups with red tape around the neck and a red plastic cap
- A white label on the side with “ITEM NO. PG1045,” brand name, and the firm’s address
Identifiers:
- Model number: PG1045
- The model number and related product details are printed on a white label on the cup’s side
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold nationwide in Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes stores and online
- Sold between February 2022 and February 2025
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using these cups immediately
- Contact Nazzaro for instructions on safe disposal; do not discard them in general waste
- Follow local waste guidelines when disposing of the product
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Buyers are eligible for a full refund
- To request a refund, call Nazzaro at 888-794-8405 (Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM ET) or visit the recall page
- The company will provide a prepaid return label upon request
Health and safety advice:
- Children who have used these cups could be exposed to lead
- If anyone experiences symptoms such as stomach pain, headaches, or irritability, contact a healthcare provider