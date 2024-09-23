Mercedes-Benz issues two recalls for engine supports and door latches

Mercedes-Benz is recalling certain 2024 GLC 300 and AMG GLC 43 vehicles. The integral carrier that supports the engine may fail due to improper welds, which can cause a loss of vehicle control.
Dealers will replace the integral carrier, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 8, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-877-496-3691.
Mercedes is also recalling certain 2019-2023 G 550 and 2019-2022 G63 AMG vehicles that received a replacement door latch during a service visit or prior recall repair. Components within the right-side rear door latch may prevent the rear doors from latching or opening properly.
Dealers will replace the right-side rear door latches, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 4, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. Vehicles in this recall that were previously repaired under recall 21V-353 will need to have the new remedy completed.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.