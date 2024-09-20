Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Dynarex recalls baby powder due to asbestos

Dynarex is recalling baby powder it sold on Amazon.com and sent to 12 states after the FDA discovered toxic asbestos during a sampling.

Asbestos is toxic and can cause cancer

Dynarex is recalling baby powder over fears it contains asbestos.

Asbestos is a mineral that is often found near talc, another mineral and the main ingredient of baby powder, but asbestos is toxic and can cause cancer.

Dynarex said Thursday it is recalling 62 cases, or 1,488 bottles, of baby powder it sent on or after March 11 for sale online at Amazon.com and to distributors in 12 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, Washington and Wisconsin. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered asbestos during a sampling.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but buyers of the baby powder are encouraged to report any adverse affects to the FDA through its online reporting form.

What to do

Customers who bought Dynarex baby powder from batch number B 051 should immediately stop using it and return it for a full refund.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.