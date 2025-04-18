Jonas C recalls 815 Long-Haul ATV fuel containers for child safety risks

A recall has been issued for Long-Haul 5L Portable ATV Fuel Containers by Jonas C (Cheng du shi ri teng mao yi you xian gong si, based in London, Ohio). The recall is mandated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) due to a safety risk from child-resistant closure violations.
Specifically, the fuel containers lack federally required child-resistant closures, creating potential hazards such as burns, fires, and poisoning. These issues came to light through regulatory investigation. Around 815 units are affected, and they were sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The company has removed the product from circulation, is offering refunds, and is working with federal agencies to address compliance.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Long-Haul 5L Portable ATV Fuel Containers
- Black containers labeled with “LONG-HAUL,” “TZYC,” and “PATENT PENDING”
- Sold with various spout components
Identifiers:
- Child-resistant closures are absent
- Batch or lot information is not printed on the exterior
- The branding details appear on the container’s main body
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold on Amazon.com
- Distributed in the United States
- Offered for sale before and during 2024
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the recalled fuel containers immediately
- Keep the containers out of reach of children
- Contact Jonas C for return or safe disposal guidance
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Full refunds are available for purchases made after January 1, 2024
- Partial refunds apply to purchases made before December 31, 2023
- Email LongHaulRecall@outlook.com to request information and assistance
Health and safety advice:
- If a child has had contact with fuel from these containers, watch for symptoms such as dizziness, shortness of breath, or chemical burns
- Seek medical help if any health issues occur
