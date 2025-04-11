George oliver dressers sold on Wayfair recalled for tip-over hazards

A recall has been issued for about 220 George Oliver six-drawer wooden double dressers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) mandated this action due to potential tip-over and entrapment hazards. Internal assessments revealed that these dressers do not comply with the STURDY Act’s mandatory safety standards.
They were sold in the United States exclusively at Wayfair.com from September 2024 through March 2025. The importer, Changzhou Dizeng E-commerce Co. Ltd. (doing business as Pliman), and retail partners have initiated steps to pull these products from circulation and offer refunds.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- George Oliver six-drawer wooden double dresser
- Dimensions: approximately 31 inches tall, 47 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep
- Cream color with a double-dresser design
Identifiers:
- No specific model or UPC listed
- The brand label “George Oliver” may appear on product packaging or documentation
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively on Wayfair.com
- Purchased between September 2024 and March 2025
What should buyers do?
Recommended action:
- Stop using the dresser immediately if it is not securely anchored to a wall
- Move the dresser to an area that children cannot access
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Full refunds are available
- Write “RECALL” on the dresser in permanent marker, disassemble it, then submit a photo of the disassembled unit to plimangeorgeoliver@gmail.com
- Contact Pliman at 888-436-7781 (Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM ET) or visit wingwin.top and click “Recall” for more information
Health and safety advice:
- Tip-over accidents can cause serious injuries
- Contact a healthcare provider if injury has occurred
