AliExpress recalls over 1,100 mini travel hair dryers for shock hazards

A voluntary recall has been issued for multiple mini travel hair dryer models sold on AliExpress. The affected products include XZT Huizhou Mini Hair Dryers, Guangmei 3858 Foldable Travel Hair Dryers, LVOE-Branded Negative Ion Hair Dryers, and Multi Styler Hair Dryers (6-in-1 and 5-in-1 bundles). They lack an immersion protection device intended to prevent serious electrocution and shock hazards. The issue was identified through regulatory reviews.
The recalled dryers were sold online in the United States. Approximately 1,140 units in total are affected. AliExpress and the involved manufacturers have stopped sales, offered full refunds, and are coordinating with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
What to look for?
- Product name and description:
- XZT Huizhou Mini Hair Dryers: Compact foldable dryers in blue, green, pink, or white, marked “Fashion Hair Dryer” with animal faces
- Guangmei 3858 Foldable Travel Hair Dryers: Foldable dryers in blue, pink, or purple, marked “Guangmei 3858 hair dryer”
- LVOE-Branded Negative Ion Hair Dryers: Purple, pink, light gray, or gold dryers, often labeled as model X13
Multi Styler Hair Dryers (6-in-1 and 5-in-1 bundles): Light gray or light green models labeled HS01, powered by a V9 motor
Identifiers:
- Look for model numbers such as X13, 3858, or HS01
- Lot details and markings may be found on the handle or housing
Any packaging referencing “Fashion Hair Dryer,” “Guangmei 3858,” “LVOE Negative Ion Hair Dryer,” or “Multi Styler HS01”
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively on AliExpress.com
- Sales reportedly occurred between January 2023 and August 2025
What should buyers do?
- Product handling:
- Immediately stop using all recalled dryers
- Unplug the dryer before cutting the cord and discarding
Follow local guidelines for disposing of electronic devices
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Send a photo of the destroyed dryer to AliExpress at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com or reply to the recall email
- A full refund will be issued once proof of destruction is confirmed
For more information, contact customer care at 800-638-2772 or email us_product_recall@aliexpress.com (available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST)
Health and safety advice:
- If someone has come into contact with water and an active dryer, monitor for signs of electric shock or burns
- Seek medical attention for any unusual symptoms, such as persistent pain, tingling, or dizziness
Sources
- CPSC recall notice for mini travel hair dryers
- CPSC recall notice for foldable travel hair dryers
- CPSC recall notice for LVOE hair dryers
- CPSC recall notice for multi styler hair dryers
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.