Half million LG oven ranges recalled after starting fires

Appliance maker LG recalled around 500,000 slide-in and freestanding electric ranges following more than two dozen reported fires and hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage.

The company said the front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be accidentally switched on by humans or pets.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. These LG ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and there have been reports of three fires involving pet deaths.

The ranges were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide and online at LG.com. Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from 2015 through January 2025 for between $1,400 and $2,650.

"LG is reminding consumers about our unique safety function called “Lock Out” or “Control Lock” available on LG electric ranges with front-mounted knobs since 2015," the company said in a statement to ConsumerAffairs.

"In cooperation with the CPSC, LG will provide a more prominent label that reminds consumers to use the exclusive Control Lock/Lock Out function. When activated, this innovative function, available only on LG ranges, locks the cooktop heating elements from being turned on even when the knob is turned."

What to do

Consumers should contact LG to get a warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds owners to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.

LG said to view the instructions regarding the control lock/lock out feature on a video hosted on Vimeo.

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Consumers may contact LG at 800-399-3265 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lgrange.recall@lge.com, or at LG's website lgecares.com/rangerecall and enter your information to request a free warning sticker, instructions on where to place the sticker, and how to use the Control Lock or Lock Out feature on their range.

