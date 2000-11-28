Recalls in November 2000

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2000 -- Stack-On Products Co. is
recalling about 3,300 gun cabinets with the brand name "Stack-On" or
"Sentinel". The gun cabinets have push button locks that can be opened
without the use of a key allowing unauthorized access to firearms.
Stack-On Products has received two reports of consumers being able to open locks without using their keys. No injuries have been reported.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Only those Stack-On brand gun cabinets and Sentinel gun cabinets with push button locks are being recalled. The brand name is printed on the front of the cabinet door. The model numbers being recalled are GCP-910 or GCP-914 for the Stack-On brand gun cabinets, and GPW-14 for the Sentinel brand gun cabinets. The gun cabinets are a burgundy color and hold either 10 or 14 rifles or shotguns up to 54-inches tall.
The cabinets are made of heavy steel with a single key, chrome-finished handle that moves a locking bar into place. The 14-gun cabinet measures 21-inches wide by 18-inches deep by 55-inches high. The 10-gun cabinet measures 27-inches wide by 10-inches deep by 55-inches high. The cabinets were sold with adjustable storage bins that attach to the door for storing pistols, ammunition and cleaners.
Outdoor and sporting good stores nationwide sold the Stack-On brand cabinets and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. nationwide exclusively sold Sentinel brand cabinets from May 2000 through September 2000. These gun cabinets sold for between $240 and $300.
Consumers with these gun cabinets should contact Stack-On Products for information on receiving a free push button replacement lock. Stack-On Products can be reached at (800) 323-9601 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to the firm's web site at www.stack-on.com.
Until consumers receive a replacement lock, make sure guns are unloaded and stored in a secured location.
