Recalls in November 2000

2000

    Stack-On Gun Cabinets Recalled

    WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2000 -- Stack-On Products Co. is recalling about 3,300 gun cabinets with the brand name "Stack-On" or "Sentinel". The gun cabinets have push button locks that can be opened without the use of a key allowing unauthorized access to firearms.

    Stack-On Products has received two reports of consumers being able to open locks without using their keys. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Only those Stack-On brand gun cabinets and Sentinel gun cabinets with push button locks are being recalled. The brand name is printed on the front of the cabinet door. The model numbers being recalled are GCP-910 or GCP-914 for the Stack-On brand gun cabinets, and GPW-14 for the Sentinel brand gun cabinets. The gun cabinets are a burgundy color and hold either 10 or 14 rifles or shotguns up to 54-inches tall.

    The cabinets are made of heavy steel with a single key, chrome-finished handle that moves a locking bar into place. The 14-gun cabinet measures 21-inches wide by 18-inches deep by 55-inches high. The 10-gun cabinet measures 27-inches wide by 10-inches deep by 55-inches high. The cabinets were sold with adjustable storage bins that attach to the door for storing pistols, ammunition and cleaners.

    Outdoor and sporting good stores nationwide sold the Stack-On brand cabinets and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. nationwide exclusively sold Sentinel brand cabinets from May 2000 through September 2000. These gun cabinets sold for between $240 and $300.

    Consumers with these gun cabinets should contact Stack-On Products for information on receiving a free push button replacement lock. Stack-On Products can be reached at (800) 323-9601 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to the firm's web site at www.stack-on.com.

    Until consumers receive a replacement lock, make sure guns are unloaded and stored in a secured location.

    Cooper Lighting Recalling Recessed Lights

    WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2000 -- Cooper Lighting is recalling about 34,000 recessed lights. The glass ring exterior portion or trim of these lights can fall from the fixture, posing a risk of lacerations and impact injuries.

    Cooper Lighting has received four reports of glass rings falling from these light fixtures. In two incidents, consumers were hit on the head causing lacerations and bumps.

    These recessed lights were sold from catalogs under Halo Brand Metropolitan Ice Series #945 and #1945. They have blue, rose and frosted clear glass rings that are about 5 inches in diameter. The glass ring assembly snaps into an installed ceiling fixture recessed light housing. Once installed, only the glass is visible. Only model numbers 945, 945H, 945BLUE, 945BLH, 945ROSE, 945ROH, 1945, 1945H, 1945BLUE, 1945BLH, 1945ROSE, and 1945ROH are involved in this recall. The model number appears on a white stick-on label on the black trim ring. Consumers should turn off the power before checking their lights. Consumers that have recessed lights with 5-inch exterior glass rings should call Cooper Lighting. The firm will provide instructions on how to remove the glass ring assembly to check lights to see if they are part of this recall.

    Home Depot catalogs, electricians, and electrical supply companies sold these lights nationwide from September 1996 through October 2000 for about $40.

    Consumers with the recalled lights will receive free replacement trims. The firm will send consumers free shipping labels to return the trims. For more information, call Cooper Lighting at (800) 954-7145 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or write to: Cooper Lighting, 1121 Highway 74 South, Peachtree City, GA 30269.

    Lights without bracing clips are not part of this recall. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Craftsman Radial Saws Recalled

    WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2000 -- Emerson Tool Co. is recalling about 3.7 million Craftsman radial arm saws for repair. These radial arm saws were sold without a guard that covers the entire blade. Consumers have come into contact with the blade or have been hit by pieces of wood kicked back by the saws, resulting in severe injuries.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    CPSC and Emerson have received about 300 reports of injuries while using these saws. Injuries include hand and finger amputations; lacerated hands, arms and fingers; fractured hands and fingers; and facial injuries.

    Emerson is offering a free repair kit that provides a complete blade guard. Consumers should stop using their Craftsman radial arm saws immediately and call Emerson Tool Co. to determine if their saw is recalled and to ensure that they have proper safety and use instructions. Consumers should have the model and serial numbers of their saw available when they call.

    The recalled Craftsman 8-, 8-, 9- and 10-inch radial arm saws have a model number beginning with 113, usually located on the base of the saw. The brand name "Craftsman®" and store name "Sears" are written on the saws.

    Sears stores and catalogs sold the 8-, 9- and 10-inch saws from 1958 through 1992. The 8-inch saws were sold from 1990 through 1995. The saws sold for between $100 and $700, depending on the model, year purchased and accessories.

    For older model saws and others that cannot accept the new guard, Emerson will provide $100 for the return of the saw carriage. Consumers must contact Emerson to receive a free repair kit or to return their saw carriage. Saws should not be returned to Sears.

    The new guarding system provides a substantial safety improvement over guarding systems manufactured before 1993. Even if consumers have purchased a lower guard for their saw, they should still replace it with the new guard system.

    For more information, call Emerson at (800) 511-2628 anytime, or visit the firm's web site at www.radialarmsawrecall.com.

      Honda ATVs Recalled

      WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2000 -- American Honda Motor Co. is voluntarily recalling approximately 126,000 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Two models of Honda ATVs are being recalled for separate problems, both of which could result in riders losing control of the ATVs, crashing and suffering severe injuries or death.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      A mounting bracket on the front suspension of the Honda Rancher TRX350 models could be welded improperly to the frame. If this mounting bracket breaks, the vehicle could lose steering control and crash. Honda has received 98 reports of improper welds. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

      These ATVs are red, orange or olive green. "Honda Rancher" is written on the sides of the ATV's fuel tank. The following chart lists the Honda TRX350 models, years and Vehicle Identification Number ranges. The VIN can be found on a bracket behind the front bumper.

