Recalls in April 2000

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2000 -- Toymax is recalling approximately 435,000 Arcadia Electronic Skeet Shoot games to replace the game cartridges.

The cartridges can be defective, and can cause the projector to overheat, melt and smoke, presenting a risk of burns to consumers.

Toymax has received 100 reports of projectors overheating, melting and smoking. A consumer reportedly suffering a minor burn injury on the hand, and damages included two scorched carpets and one scorched bedspread.

Toy and discount department stores nationwide, including Toys R Us, Sam's Club, K·B Toys and Costco, sold these games from October 1998 through March 2000 for about $65.

Consumers should stop using these games immediately and remove the game cartridge from the console. To receive a free replacement game cartridge or for more information, contact Toymax at (800) 477-6215 anytime. Consumers also can go to the company web site at www.toymax.com. Consumers should not return these games or cartridges to stores.

New and replacement game cartridges are orange. All the Arcadia Electronic Skeet Shoot games cartridges that are not orange should be replaced.

The Arcadia Electronic Skeet Shoot game sets are an indoor image projecting game systems that include Duck Shoot and Deer Hunter games. The game sets includes a toy pump-action rifle with a simulated laser scope and realistic shooting sounds when fired.

The Duck Shoot game has a gray rifle and projector. The Deer Hunter game has a camouflage rifle and projector. "ARCADIA ELECTRONIC SKEET SHOOT" is written on a label on the projector. Writing on the bottom of the projector includes "1998 TOYMAX," "PATENT PENDING" and "MADE IN CHINA." Meteor Attack and Fighter Attack game cartridges, which are used with the Arcadia Electronic Skeet Shoot games, are sold separately. The Meteor Attack cartridge is silver and the Fighter Attack cartridge is black.