Recalls in August 2000

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2000 -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Playskool, of Pawtucket, R.I., is voluntarily recalling to replace 420,000 Busy Poppin' Pals toys. Small springs inside the toy can break loose, posing a choking and laceration hazard to young children.
Playskool has received 16 reports of the springs breaking. Five children put the broken springs in their mouths, resulting in two children suffering lacerations.
The Playskool Busy Poppin' Pals is a 13-inch-long white plastic toy with blue, yellow and red buttons, levers and knobs of various shapes that, when activated, make animal characters pop up from under the toy's base. The animals are hidden under blue, yellow or red lids that have the numbers one through five on top. The lid colors match the color of the buttons, levers and knobs that activate them. The pop-up animals are a giraffe, elephant, panda bear, lion and monkey. The toy has a white carry handle and has the Playskool logo on the front. The model number 5415 and "MADE IN CHINA" are imprinted on the bottom of the toy.
Mass merchandise and toy stores, including Toys R Us, sold these toys nationwide for about $10. The toys were sold from January 1996 through August 2000.
Consumers should take these toys away from young children immediately and contact Playskool at (877) 518-9743 anytime or visit their web site at http://www.hasbro.com/consumer/safety.html to receive a free, redesigned replacement toy.
Busy Poppin Pals, with model number 6205 have different springs, and are not part of the recall.
