Recalls in February 2000

WASHINGTON, -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Prometheus International Inc. is recalling about 4,000 novelty lighters. The lighters do not have any child-resistant mechanisms, as required by the Consumer Product Safety Act. Young children could ignite the lighters, presenting a fire hazard.

These lighters were discovered by CPSC by monitoring Internet web sites as part of Operation Safe Online

Shopping (SOS). Operation SOS, launched in December 1999, is a CPSC initiative that monitors web sites for recalled, illegal and potentially hazardous consumer products being sold in cyberspace.

CPSC and Prometheus International Inc. are not aware of any incidents or injuries involving these lighters. This recall is being conducted to prevent the possibility of injuries.

The Intruder model lighter looks like a miniature propane or scuba tank, with a rectangular sleeve on the side into which the bottom part of the black activation/ignition button fits. The top two-thirds of the cylindrical tank body and the sleeve are black, and the tank is clear and transparent. A label on one side of the sleeve reads "Prometheus." A cover hides the flame port.

The Jupiter model lighter has a metal body with a black top and bottom. The lighter has a distinctive gun-like shape. It has a hinged cover for the flame port. The cover opens when the ignition switch is pressed or the hinged cover is pulled back, and a high-intensity torch flame is produced. On the end opposite the flame port, a black screw-on cover hides the refill port. The brand name "Prometheus" is engraved into the lower area of one side of the lighter body.

Tobacco stores nationwide sold these lighters from March 1997 through February 1999 from $50 to $75. The company advertised these lighters on their web site at www.prometheuskkp.com.

Consumers should stop using these lighters immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a free replacement lighter with a child-resistant mechanism. For more information, call Prometheus at (800) 229-5233 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.