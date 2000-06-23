Recalls in June 2000

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2000 - In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety
Commission (CPSC), Galoob Toys Inc., of San Francisco, Calif., is
recalling about 8.9 million Sky Dancers flying dolls. Galoob was
purchased by Hasbro in 1998. The hard plastic Sky Dancers dolls can
fly rapidly in unpredictable directions, and can hit and injure both
children and adults.
Galoob has received 170 reports of the dolls striking children and adults resulting in 150 reports of injuries. They include eye injuries, including scratched corneas and incidents of temporary blindness, broken teeth, a mild concussion, a broken rib, and facial lacerations that required stitches.
Mass merchandise and toy stores nationwide sold the dolls from November 1994 through June 2000 for between $8 to $25.
The recalled Sky Dancers dolls were sold in many different styles, including Pretty Lights Sky Dancers, Mini-Sky Dancers and Fairy Flyers.
The princess/ballerina-type dolls have hair pulled up into a pony tail and have stiff foam wing-covered arms that propel the doll when it is launched.
The launchers, sold in many shapes including dolphins, flowers, moon, ponies, and sun and rainbow, have a molded plastic base and a pull-cord. The launchers were sold in both hand-held and table-top versions.
The doll is inserted into the top of the launcher feet-first, and the pull-cord is pulled to launch the doll. The packaging is labeled "Sky Dancers", "galoob", "MADE IN CHINA", "Ages 5 and Up Only" and "Not for children under 3 years".
Consumers should stop using these flying dolls immediately and call Galoob for instructions on how to return the toy sets to receive a product of equal value. For more information, consumers should call Galoob toll-free at (877) 598-5599 anytime, or go to the firm's web site.
