Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2000

Recalls in October 2000

Browse by year

2000

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Toro lawn mowers recalled

    WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2000 --

    The Toro Co. is recalling about 23,000 Toro Key Start power mowers. The wiring on these mowers can short circuit, posing a fire hazard.

    Toro has received eight reports of wiring on these mowers shorting out. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recalled Toro Key Start mowers are model 20045, gasoline- powered, walk-behind mowers with a 21-inch cutting blade. The model number is on a decal on the right-rear of the mower housing.

    Toro dealers nationwide sold these mowers from February 1999 through September 2000 for about $590.

    Consumers should stop using these recalled mowers immediately, and have the wiring harness inspected and replaced, if needed, free of charge. Consumers with these mowers should contact a Toro service dealer to have their mower inspected. To locate the nearest Toro service dealer or for more information, consumers should call Toro at (888) 877-8873 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.


    Toro lawn mowers recalled...

    Recall of old chest freezers

    WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2000 -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) and its refrigerator/freezer manufacturing members are announcing a voluntary recall initiative to prevent suffocation deaths to children who become trapped inside non-working chest freezers in homes.

    Up to 9 million chest freezers were manufactured between 1945 and 1970 before voluntary safety standards went into effect allowing freezers to be opened from the inside. Although some manufacturers had freezers that were in compliance prior to the 1970 standards, most old chest freezers have latches that can trap a child. Children playing "hide-and-seek" have found the non-working freezers a deadly place to hide. When the lid closes, children can become trapped inside and suffocate - usually in less than ten minutes.

    Consumers should properly dispose of these non-working freezers immediately or disable the latch if disposal is impossible. AHAM has set up a special toll-free number (800) 267-3138 from which consumers will be sent detailed information on identifying the affected units and how to dispose of them or disable the latch. Even if a consumer has a pre- 1970 chest freezer that is working, they should still call the toll-free number to get information on what to do when the freezer is no longer working.

    Tragically, 27 children have died from suffocation between 1980 and 1999 after becoming trapped in the freezers. The deaths occurred in non-working freezers stored outside, in basements or garages. Victims ranged in age from two to fourteen. In many cases, more than one child suffocated inside the freezer.

    The freezers that are part of this program were made before 1970 by more than 40 manufacturers, a number of whom do not exist today. Consumers can determine if their chest freezer poses a hazard by trying to open the freezer without using the handle. If the freezer can be opened by pulling up on sides of the lid, it is not a hazard. If the lid only opens by using the handle, it needs to be properly disposed of or disabled.

    "Many of these old freezers are still sitting in people's basements or abandoned in backyards," said CPSC Chairman Ann Brown. "This is an innovative cooperative effort that helps get safety information to consumers and saves lives."

    "We are hopeful this partnership between manufacturers and the government will help save children's lives. We urge all consumers with an affected freezer to dispose of the unit as soon as possible," said Joseph M. McGuire, president of AHAM.

    Recall of old chest freezers...

    DeWalt Battery Chargers Recalled

    WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2000 --DeWALT Industrial Tool Co. is voluntarily recalling about 825,000 battery chargers (model DW9116) These chargers are for 9.6- to 18-volt batteries used with for repair. DeWALT cordless tools.

    Metal clips inside the chargers could come loose and stick through the chargers' vents, possibly resulting in consumers receiving an electric shock.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC).

    DeWALT has not received any reports of injuries with these chargers. This recall is being conducted to prevent the possibility of injuries.

    The battery chargers are model number DW9116, which is written on the front and bottom of the charger housing. The chargers are black with yellow lettering. "DeWALT" is written on the front of the chargers. The recalled chargers have date codes from 9927EM through 9952EM and 0001EM through 0031EM located on the bottom of the charger. Chargers with a yellow or green dot sticker near the date code already have been repaired, and are not recalled.

    Home center and hardware stores sold these battery chargers nationwide from September 1999 through August 2000 for between $49 and $69. During the same period, chargers also were sold with some DeWALT cordless tools.

    Consumers should stop using these battery chargers immediately, and take them to a DeWALT or Black & Decker service center for a free repair. To locate the nearest service center, or for more information, call DeWALT toll-free at (888) 388-3273 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.


    DeWalt Battery Chargers Recalled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Lawn-Boy Lawn Mowers Recalled

      WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2000 -- Lawn-Boy is recalling about 102,000 Lawn-Boy power mowers. Due to wear caused by the mulch fan, the mowers' blades can crack and break off. Broken pieces of the blade can be propelled from underneath the mower, possibly injuring the operator or a bystander.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC). Lawn-Boy has received eight reports of blades breaking on these mowers, including a consumer who was struck on the shin by a piece of a broken mower blade, resulting in a laceration.

      The recalled Lawn-Boy Silver Pro and Gold Pro Series are 2-cycle, walk-behind, 21-inch power mowers. A decal on the right rear of the mower's housing (Silver Pro) or beneath the handle control panel (Gold Pro) has a serial number from 8900001 to 8999999, and one of the following model numbers:


      10247102501032310324
      10331103321042410425
      10525105271054710548


      Lawn-Boy dealers, and department and home center stores, including Sears, Lowe's and the Home Depot, sold these mowers from February 1998 through August 2000 for between $400 and $600.

      Consumers should stop using these recalled mowers immediately. The company will automatically mail free repair kits, which include a new mower blade and modified mulching fan, to consumers who have registered their mowers. Consumers can have the repair performed for free at a local Lawn-Boy service dealer after receiving the repair kit. Consumers who have not been notified should contact their local Lawn-Boy service dealer for assistance.

      To locate the nearest Lawn-Boy service dealer or for more information, consumers should call Lawn-Boy at (800) 444-8676 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or go to their Website.


      Lawn-Boy Lawn Mowers Recalled...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.