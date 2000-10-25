Recalls in October 2000

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2000 --The Toro Co. is recalling about 23,000 Toro Key Start power mowers. The wiring on these mowers can short circuit, posing a fire hazard.
Toro has received eight reports of wiring on these mowers shorting out. No injuries have been reported.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recalled Toro Key Start mowers are model 20045, gasoline- powered, walk-behind mowers with a 21-inch cutting blade. The model number is on a decal on the right-rear of the mower housing.
Toro dealers nationwide sold these mowers from February 1999 through September 2000 for about $590.
Consumers should stop using these recalled mowers immediately, and have the wiring harness inspected and replaced, if needed, free of charge. Consumers with these mowers should contact a Toro service dealer to have their mower inspected. To locate the nearest Toro service dealer or for more information, consumers should call Toro at (888) 877-8873 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.